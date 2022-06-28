The NFL Players Association Selects Russell Reynolds Associates to Lead Search for New Leader

June 28, 2022 – The sports industry continues to be a growth area for executive search businesses. Russell Reynolds Associates was recently retained by the NFL Players Association to lead its search for a new executive director. DeMaurice Smith is entering his last term as the organization’s leader. “DeMaurice Smith was transparent with us about his interest in moving on after this term and for the stability and security of our union; he will work with our player leadership to ensure we have a succession plan in place for the next leader,” NFLPA president and former Browns offensive lineman JC Tretter said in a statement. “De cares deeply about our union and about our players and we thank him for staying to help us secure a strong future for the NFLPA.”

“I shared with the players that I wanted this to be my last term as their executive director and that I wanted to stay to ensure that we have a succession plan which puts the NFLPA in the strongest possible position after I leave,” said Mr. Smith. “From the beginning of my tenure here, my mission has been the same and the fact is that I serve at the pleasure of the players.”

The NFL Players Association mission is to maximize the rights, health, well-being, and ultimate success of NFL players on and off the field. The organization works to ensure players receive fair wages, working conditions and benefits throughout their careers and beyond.

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory and search firm. Its 520-plus consultants in 47 offices work with public, private and non-profit organizations across all industries and regions. The firm also conducts in-depth organizational culture assessment and measures the cultural fit of key leadership and candidates in the following areas: arts and culture, global development, higher education, non-profit health and human services, public sector, social justice and advocacy, as well as trade and professional associations.

Russell Reynolds provides executive search services across all areas of the global media, entertainment, technology, and athletics markets. The firm’s consultants bring the experience and ability to assess competencies and cultural fit of board members, CEOs, senior functional leadership and players, with expertise in professional sports teams and leagues (CEOs, general managers, coaches and players); digital, media and entertainment; and technology-based start-ups.

