Artico Search Recruits Chief Technology Officer for connectRN

August 4, 2022 – Demand for top technology executives continues to gain momentum. Chief technology officer hiring, in fact, is expected to grow 18 percent by the end 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics. Mercedes Chatfield-Taylor, co-founder of Artico Search, recently recruited Jonathan Bourgoine as the new chief technology officer of connectRN in Waltham, MA.

Mr. Bourgoine is a senior technology executive, with a record of improving team performance through analysis, requirements compilation, issue resolution, and solution implementation. He is experienced in Greenfield startups, integration of acquired businesses into the core business unit, as well as restructuring existing business to optimize profitability.

Mr. Bourgoine currently serves as chief technology officer of Stamps.com, a provider of Internet-based shipping solutions. Prior to that, he was CTO of Mattel. Before that, Mr. Bourgoine served as a principal at Nitrous Visual Effects and SVP of operations at Youbet.com.

By leveraging technology, connectRN connects the nursing community to flexible work opportunities and each other to build a supportive and thriving network. Our platform offers career development resources and flexible shift offerings for nurses, while alleviating staffing shortages at healthcare facilities.

With offices in San Francisco, New York, and Austin, TX, Artico is off to one of the fastest starts among boutique search firms in recent memory. Ms. Chatfield-Taylor co-founded Artico with Matt Comyns, a cybersecurity leadership expert, to lead the firm’s rapidly expanding growth executive search team. Given the billions of dollars flowing into venture capital and private equity investments these days, as well as the ever-present threat of cybersecurity breaches, the founders expect big growth acceleration ahead. Ms. Chatfield-Taylor has completed over 75 CEO searches as well as partner, principal, and other CXO level assignments.

Diversifying the Industry

Ms. Chatfield-Taylor’s team focuses on executive-level search for scaleup venture capital and private equity-backed technology companies. The team has deep expertise in global enterprise software, data and consumer internet businesses. Ms. Chatfield-Taylor is deeply passionate about the importance of diversifying the industry, with a full 53 percent of her placements tracked since 2019 being underrepresented executives.

Recruiting CTOs

An assortment of executive search firms has placed CTOs in recent months. Here’s a look at a few from the Hunt Scanlon Media archives:

Daversa Partners, which helps build leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies, recently assisted in the recruitment of Saigin Govender as the first chief technology officer of Block Renovation. Senior associate Sheila Hill led the assignment. Mr. Govender is one of the founding members to launch Amazon’s Alexa. He previously served as chief product and technology officer at Tumblr. Mr. Govender most recently led product for Meta’s AI Research efforts. In his new role, Mr. Govender will lead Block’s product management, product design, user research, and engineering functions.

Skilled IT leaders are among the toughest to find. CIO Partners was recently selected by PropertySync to lead their search for the role of chief technology officer . As PropertySync’s exclusive search partner for this role, the search firm will conduct the initial review of all candidates. Located remotely in the Pacific Northwest, PropertySync’s mission is to transform the way title companies interact with their land record data and search process. The PropertySync platform was established from over 15 years of experience witnessing the repeated disappointments produced by alternative title plant software. As a result, the company was founded with the goal of creating the best real estate record management and retrieval system in existence.

JM Search, a senior-level talent provider serving private equity investors, portfolio companies and Fortune 1000s, recently assisted in the recruitment of Gary A. Gibson as the new chief technology officer for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. He succeeded Tim Huckaby who resigned in December. Partners Bill Borkovitz and Bill Hogenauer led the assignment. “We are excited to welcome Gary to our top management team,” said Jay Hutton, co-founder and CEO of VSBLTY. “He has earned a reputation for a product development philosophy of relentless innovation and improvement on behalf of customers. Gary joins the company at a strategic time as VSBLTY is primed to expand our global footprint and advanced technology in the retail and security industries.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media