Amrop Appoints Co-Head of Government in Australia

March 2, 2023 – Amrop, a global leadership advisory and executive search partnership, has expanded with the addition of Kym Fletcher as a partner and co-head of government at Amrop Carmichael Fisher in Sydney. Ms. Fletcher has more than two decades of experience in executive search and leadership advisory, having built her career with a number of major executive search firms including NGS Global, EWK International (integrated with NGS Global), Hudson, and Korn Ferry, among others. Early in her career, she was an environmental lawyer in private practice with two major Australian law firms and then worked as a senior lawyer and regulator with the NSW Environment Protection Authority.

Ms. Fletcher has experience providing executive search services to public sector and not-for-profit clients. She has a track record in the appointment of senior executive roles in state, federal, and local government organizations, as well as not-for-profit entities across the legal, education, health, and faith based sectors.

“Ms. Fletcher’s understanding of the legal profession has seen Kym entrusted with a large number of prominent legal appointments in government and elsewhere,” Amrop said. “These have included critical legal leadership roles in public sector agencies and integrity bodies. Her professional services experience has also included multiple senior appointments in public sector audit bodies. Kym also has deep experience in handling board appointments, principally in the public sector. She has a strong reputation for excellence in both delivering for clients and managing the candidate relationship.”

Founded in 1977, Amrop advises organizations in executive search, board, and leadership services. The organization has 65 offices in 53 countries.

Recent Growth

Amrop recently assembled a new team in Istanbul, marking its reentry to the Turkish market. With headquarters in Istanbul, Amrop Turkiye offers executive search and leadership advisory services across C-suite, board, and senior management functions. The firm will focus on a broad range of sectors including industrial, consumer, retail, life sciences, healthcare, digital, and technology.

İrem Göğüş, who leads the organization, has specialized in working with major global brands in the consumer goods sector, built from her previous experience in European and MEA marketing and brand management roles at Reckitt Benckiser. Ms. Göğüş was previously with Boyden, where she spent almost eights years, most recently as a managing partner.

Amrop also recently added Gabriele Gradnitzer and Sandra Schrögenauer to represent the Amrop brand and business in Austria. The executive search and leadership veterans will operate the new company under the global Amrop brand, with offices located at Karlsplatz in Vienna’s first district. They are joined by a team of six consultants and researchers offering executive search and leadership advisory services with a focus on top management functions. The firm’s clients include multinational corporations as well as medium-sized, owner-managed companies, and private foundations.

Amrop Expands in the U.K.

Amrop has expanded with the addition of Tim Hammett as a partner in the U.K. “Tim Hammett is joining us during an exciting period of diversification and growth,” said Adam Saunders, managing partner Amrop U.K. “His experience in the executive search market enables us to deepen our presence in the C-suite and boardroom, where our clients increasingly rely on us as a provider of holistic talent solutions to address their leadership needs. We are thrilled Tim has chosen to become part of the team and that he shares our common vision for the future.”

Ms. Gradnitzer and Schrögenauer take over Amrop’s Austrian business from Günther Tengel, who will take on the role of international senior advisor to the firm and will accompany the business transition with selected longstanding clients.

“We are excited about this positive evolution of the Amrop brand in Austria, building on previous decades of market-leading success,” said Annika Farin, chair of the Amrop Partnership. “The new team brings a proven track record and an energized outlook to the group, as we continue to build ‘what’s next’ across Amrop’s global business. We are very pleased to be able to realize our philosophy in the best possible way with this new partnership: customized consulting at the highest level, with a personal touch, based on many years of experience and industry know-how so that our clients and candidates can continue to take center stage.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media