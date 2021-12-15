Amrop Names Global Practice Leaders

December 15, 2021 – Global recruiting organization Amrop has announced the appointment of new leaders for three global practices. Lucie Shaw (U.K.) will co-lead the consumer and retail practice, along with Maciej Bednarczyk (Poland); Benoit Lison (Belgium) will lead the professional services practice; and Cecile Hofer (Singapore) and Willem Ledeboer (Netherlands) will co-lead the financial services practice.

Ms. Shaw is a partner at Amrop U.K., with a particular focus on the consumer-facing industries, including FMCG, retail, consumer services and travel, leisure and hospitality. Prior to re-joining Amrop in 2021, she was the retail and consumer partner for U.K.-based talent acquisition and advisory services business Norman Broadbent, delivering board and executive assignments as well as senior level commercial, marketing, HR and CEO roles. Ms. Shaw also led a number of local and international assessment, succession and consulting projects.

Executive Recruiters & Talent Leaders

Reveal Market Forecast

The pandemic caused an unprecedented disruption to executive search activity in 2020. Executive recruiters spent the better part of last year resetting expectations in the midst of an unprecedented interruption to their business. But according to recruiting industry leaders interviewed for this report, the search business is turning a significant corner.

We take a critical look back, examine search firm performance, and uncover fresh market opportunities. Leading executive recruiters offer up their viewpoints, and forecasts, for 2021. The good news: optimism reigns. And that means we could be in for one of the biggest growth spurts the executive search sector has enjoyed in years. Here’s our latest thinking. A special thanks to our co-sponsor: N2Growth! Buy your copy today!

Mr. Lison is managing partner of Amrop in Belgium, and a member of Amrop’s digital practice. He started his career in executive search in 1995 with a local Belgian firm. In 2002 he joined Amrop as a partner in Brussels. After leaving the firm, he successfully founded his own company in 2005, then rejoined Amrop in 2009. Mr. Lison has developed sound expertise in telecom, multimedia, professional and financial services, as well as in the consumer industry. He has also worked for the public sector, both in Belgium and internationally.

Ms. Hofer is managing partner of Amrop Singapore, with almost 30 years of experience in retained executive search, board services and leadership consulting. She advises regional and international corporations, including family-owned enterprises and venture capitalists, on leadership and non-executive appointments, and as a sought-after advisor on diversity hiring complexities, talent management and development during the transition and change shaping our digital era today. Ms. Hofer works closely with clients for top-executive searches and board services, particularly in consumer-related industries, including luxury, hospitality, financial services, private equity and the life sciences space.

Related: Amrop Launches Global Shipping Practice

Mr. Ledeboer is a partner in Amrop’s Amsterdam office. He focuses on banking, asset management, insurance, M&A, private equity and fintech. Mr. Ledeboer has worked both in the financial and corporate sector and deeply understands the evolving demanding strategic environments, according to Amrop.

Amrop’s full practice leadership team now consists of:

Board Services : Svein Ruud (Sweden)

: Svein Ruud (Sweden) Consumer & Retail : Lucie Shaw (U.K.), Maciej Bednarczyk (Poland)

: Lucie Shaw (U.K.), Maciej Bednarczyk (Poland) Digital : Job Voorhoeve (Netherlands)

: Job Voorhoeve (Netherlands) Energy & Infrastructure : Roland Theuws (Netherlands)

: Roland Theuws (Netherlands) Financial Services : Cecile Hofer (Singapore), Willem Ledeboer (Netherlands)

: Cecile Hofer (Singapore), Willem Ledeboer (Netherlands) Industrial : Matthias Rodewald (Germany), Sandy McKenzie (UK)

: Matthias Rodewald (Germany), Sandy McKenzie (UK) Leadership Advisory : Igor Sulik (Slovakia), Juliana John (Germany)

: Igor Sulik (Slovakia), Juliana John (Germany) Life Sciences : Sabine von Anhalt (Germany), Ulrich Thess (Germany)

: Sabine von Anhalt (Germany), Ulrich Thess (Germany) Professional Services : Benoit Lison (Belgium)

: Benoit Lison (Belgium) Transportation, Shipping & Logistics: Thomas Hofer (Singapore)

Founded in 1977, Amrop advises organizations in executive search, board, and leadership services. The organization has 65 offices in 53 countries.

Recent Alliance

JM Search , a senior-level talent provider serving private equity investors, portfolio companies and Fortune 1000s, and Amrop, formed a strategic alliance that will see both companies expanding their offerings for their clients as well as growing their respective global reach. “We are very excited about our alliance with Amrop,” said John Marshall, chief executive officer of JM Search. “Our two firms share many of the core personal and professional values that have enabled us to hire great people and work with many of the leading private equity, private and public companies around the globe.” He said the firms have a similar philosophy and dedication to search quality and efficiency. “We look forward to extending our new global reach to our existing U.S. based clients.”

This relationship will allow both companies to bring considerable added value to their respective domestic and international clients and an opportunity to work jointly on global executive search and leadership projects. “Given the long-established nature of both businesses as well as their shared values, Amrop and JM Search will not only be able to provide their clients with access to new geographies; the alliance will also provide immediate access to the specialist local expertise and the proven track records of both firms,” said Amrop.

Amrop recently grew its board with the addition of Jaime Montemayor, managing partner, Amrop Mexico, and Thomas Hofer, managing partner, Amrop Hofer Tan, Singapore. “Jaime and Thomas bring significant business knowledge and global leadership to Amrop’s board, built through many years of experience in executive search consulting as well as in industry,” said Ms. Farin. “They are key members of our Latam and APAC regional teams and we look forward to their continued impact on behalf of our firms. These appointments not only reflect Amrop’s strategy to walk the talk on diversity and inclusion (with eight board members from eight different nationalities and three women) but also Amrop’s growth targets outside Europe, as we emerge stronger out of the pandemic.”

Related: Rosin Executive Search Joins Amrop

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media