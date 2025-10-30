Alexander Hughes Appoints Global Co-Leaders of Digital & AI Practice

October 30, 2025 – Alexander Hughes has appointed Heather Baker and Pankaj Dutt as global co-leads of its digital & AI practice. “The appointments reinforce Alexander Hughes’ long-standing commitment to supporting clients navigating digital transformation and AI-driven change, strengthening its leadership across major technology markets including India, the United States, and other global innovation hubs in Europe and Asia,” the firm said

“Alexander Hughes has long partnered with clients at the forefront of digital transformation and emerging technologies,” said Julien Rozet, CEO of Alexander Hughes. “With this expanded global focus on Digital and AI, we’re consolidating our expertise across key markets and deepening our ability to help organizations navigate the intersection of governance, innovation, and technological disruption.”

In their new roles, Ms. Baker and Mr. Dutt will co-lead the firm’s digital & AI practice, advising boards, investors, and CEOs on leadership strategies at the convergence of innovation, technology, and enterprise transformation.

“We’re thrilled to launch our AI practice group at a pivotal moment for companies building strategic AI leadership,” said Ms. Baker. “This space evolves rapidly, and organizations need a partner who can navigate that complexity while accessing top executive talent globally—including emerging hubs like India and the U.S. We’re positioned to connect companies with transformational AI leaders who drive real business impact.”

“This next phase of our practice brings together our global reach and deep local insight,” said Mr. Dutt. “Our focus is on helping boards and CEOs identify future-ready leaders who can balance innovation with governance, especially in sectors being reshaped by digital and AI-led disruption.”

Ms. Baker is a consultant at Alexander Hughes Chicago with an extensive experience in recruiting senior leadership roles. She brings over 25 years of experience in both executive recruiting and HR leadership for U.S.-based companies with international subsidiaries. Ms. Baker has gained experience in executive recruiting for companies in technology and database marketing across multiple industries. She recruited senior executive and leadership roles for an array of companies from small to fortune 500 companies. Ms. Baker grew from associate to partner leading the Alexander Hughes’ business and overall recruiting strategy.

Mr. Dutt is managing partner of Alexander Hughes’s India and Malaysia operations, operating out of offices in New Delhi and Kuala Lumpur. He is responsible for providing leadership to the firm’s expanding footprint in India and South East Asia region. Mr. Dutt has an established track record of executing board level & C-suite search assignments for both Indian and global multinational clients. He works most actively with clients in technology, financial services, life sciences, consumer & industrial sectors in hiring advisory or non-executive board members & C-suite executives including senior technical leaders. He also has an established track record of recruiting CFOs, legal counsels and company secretaries for clients ranging from VC funded organizations to large public listed companies.

Founded in 1957, Alexander Hughes is an international executive search firm advising senior management on key talent acquisition: executive and non-executive directors, senior managers and recognized experts. With 53 offices, Alexander Hughes has a fully-owned worldwide coverage offering local expertise combined with global capabilities. The team includes more than 130 consultants operating in 10 practices, ranging from financial services and technology to life sciences, industrial manufacturing, and consumer markets.

Past Addition

This past spring, Alexander Hughes added Kienbaum Executive Consultants International in Paris as a member firm. The firm’s CEO Didier Guillot took over the responsibility for Alexander Hughes’ Paris office as client partner of Alexander Hughes Executive Search. His core expertise is mainly in the industrial, consumer markets, utilities and services sectors.

Mr. Guillot has gained extensive experience in the recruitment, general management as a CEO and leadership assessment in one of the international top executive search firm and development of international talents as well as the management of a very complex international transformation.

After starting his career at Henkel in France, Mr. Didier stayed for almost 20 years at L’Oreal, where he had been in various HR leadership positions in France, Americas, The Netherlands, Benelux, and Iberia. He then joined Le Duff Group, a family-owned leader in the bakery and food industry, present in Europe, Americas and Asia, as a HR VP, before turning to executive search in 2019. Mr. Didier is fluent in French, English and Spanish, understands German and Dutch.

