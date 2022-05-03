ZRG Recruits CEO of the San Diego Blood Bank

May 3, 2022 – ZRG Partners, a leading search firm backed by private equity firm RFE Investment Partners, has placed Doug Morton as the new CEO of the San Diego Blood Bank. Robin Toft, of the firm’s global life sciences and boardroom diversity practice, led the nationwide search. Mr. Morton has dedicated more than 21 years to the organization, joining the team in 2000 as director of IT. He accepted the position of chief operating officer in 2005 and interim CEO in November of 2021. Mr. Morton has overseen the core operations of the organization, including collections, hospital services, information technology, nursing and community wellness, marketing, and recruitment.

Under his leadership, the San Diego Blood Bank has continued to see steady growth in collections, expanded community outreach, and a strengthening of its hospital partnerships. “I have been privileged to work with the amazing staff and donors at the San Diego Blood Bank for the last 21 years,” said Mr. Morton. “I am honored to have the opportunity to continue our lifesaving mission in this new role.”

The San Diego Blood Bank is dedicated to community health by providing a reliable supply of blood to patients in need. Its vision is to further ensure the health of our community by simultaneously delivering related health and wellness education and services and extending into research. The organization is an independent, 501 non-profit that serves hospitals in San Diego, Orange, Imperial and Los Angeles counties in California with blood transfusion products and reference laboratory services. It currently operates nine fixed site donation locations and 10 bloodmobiles, and services Orange and Los Angeles counties

ZRG, founded in 1999, is a progressive mid-sized global executive search firm and one of the fastest growing in the search industry. It provides a full suite of executive, middle-management, and customized search solutions through its offices in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The firm finds leaders across a broad spectrum of business markets, including aerospace, consumer, education, healthcare services and solutions, industrial, life sciences, non-profit, private equity and venture capital, and technology.

Ms. Toft is the chairman and founder of Toft Group Executive Search, which ZRG acquired in 2019. She combines a deep knowledge of the life science industry with a passion. In over a decade in the executive search industry, Ms. Toft has placed members of boards of directors, CEOs, COOs, CFOs, CCOs, CMOs, CTOs, and other senior management positions in North American companies in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, medical devices, life science tools, and digital health. A champion of diverse executive teams, Ms. Toft has built a reputation for recruiting women and minorities into top roles.

Toft Group now operates as a ZRG company, focused on supporting client needs for senior life science professionals. Toft Group has a sector focus in working with early stage life science organizations with a special niche in innovation-driven companies at the intersection of biotech and high tech.

“Toft Group is the market leader for early stage biotech and life science recruiting,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. “They have built a stellar track record in bringing top talent to their clients, quickly. Combining their sector expertise with the extensive work ZRG is already doing with our 12 life science consultants creates a strong global life science practice.”

