ZRG Partners Recruits CFO for Level Up MD Urgent Care

March 25, 2022 – ZRG Partners, a leading search firm backed by private equity firm RFE Investment Partners, has assisted in the recruitment of Jyotsana Sahota as the new chief financial officer of Level Up MD Urgent Care in Bloomfield, NJ. Managing partner Brian McGowan led the assignment, along with managing director Brian Kelley. Ms. Sahota is a seasoned professional who is effectively able to communicate with various levels of organization as well as external customers/clients. She has analytical and problem-solving skills in a fast-paced environments. Previously, she held the CFO roles at Spire Orthopedic Partners as well as Orthopedic & Neurosurgery Specialists. Earlier in her career, she was director of finance and division support at Valley Medical Group in Ridgewood, NJ.

Level Up MD Urgent Care was founded by a group of healthcare industry veterans with the mission of “providing quick, efficient and pleasant access to first-rate medical care for patients across the Tri-state.”

ZRG, founded in 1999, is a progressive mid-sized global executive search firm and one of the fastest growing in the search industry. It provides a full suite of executive, middle-management, and customized search solutions through its offices in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The firm finds leaders across a broad spectrum of business markets, including aerospace, consumer, education, healthcare services and solutions, industrial, life sciences, non-profit, private equity and venture capital, and technology.

Mr. McGowan serves as a managing partner in the firm’s Atlanta office and is leader of the global healthcare services and solutions practice. Additionally, he is a senior member of ZRG’s consumer and private equity practice groups. He offers nearly three decades of industry and executive search experience, and his approach to consulting consists of helping clients contemplate strategic alternatives towards achieving their vision and delivering the leadership teams capable of making an immediate and sustainable impact. He has led over 625 senior executive search projects on a global basis with clients that range from Fortune 50 market leaders to fast growing equity-backed companies.

In the last 10 years, Mr. Kelley has worked closely with the private equity and venture capital sectors on senior-level searches, management audits, advisory board services, and market analysis for their portfolio companies/new investments. He brings over 20 years of experience in general management and consulting to ZRG. Previously, Mr. Kelley was an owner-operator of Professional Sports Care Management Inc., an outpatient physical therapy provider in the northern U.S.

Recruiting CFOs

Chief financial officers continue to be in high demand. Finding them is keeping many of the nation’s top recruitment operations busier than ever. In recent months, search firms of all varieties have placed CFOs at various companies. And there is no let-up in sight.

The CFO is responsible for the single source of financial truth – from the collection, analysis, and reporting of financial data to strategic and financial planning to risk assessment, management, and mitigation, according to ZRG. “Although the general responsibilities are the same across different industries, there are nuances within certain sectors that are beneficial to stay within,” the firm said. “Of course, certain industries see a lot of flip-flops, for example, regulation-driven financial services and healthcare have a lot in common.”

ZRG categorizes CFOs based on skillsets, industries, core competencies, and personalities. The firm uses that data in its Z Score process to ensure it fits “the right candidate in the right role at the right location.”

