Harris Search Associates Seeks CHRO for Cuyahoga Community College

May 12, 2023 – Dublin, OH-based executive recruitment firm Harris Search Associates has been enlisted to find the next vice president and chief human resources officer for Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C) in Northeast Ohio. Managing partner Jeffrey G. Harris is leading the assignment.

“Tri-C seeks a collaborative and visionary leader with the experience and ability to intentionally and proactively guide human resources functions to support the college’s mission, vision, and strategic initiatives,” said Harris Search Associates. “The vice president of human resources is the CHRO of a diverse, inclusive, and accessible institution in a multicultural urban environment.”

The community college’s new CHRO will report directly to the executive vice president of administration and finance. This leader will be responsible for strategic direction of HR functions including talent acquisition, total rewards, health and well-being, labor and employee relations, talent and organizational development, and HRIS. Planning, developing, implementing, and evaluating comprehensive HR policies, objectives and initiatives within a multi-campus college environment will also be an integral part of the job.

Harris Search Associates says Tri-C’s CHRO will be charged with ensuring organizational compliance with current and applicable labor laws; monitoring and advising on workforce, recruitment, and benefit trends in an ever-changing, dynamic environment; driving improvements to provide efficient, effective, and compliant HR services; leading, supporting, and mentoring a team of HR professionals; and cultivating and fostering positive working relationships with bargaining unit leaders.

A key part of the Tri-C role will involve leading succession planning and talent development strategies, identifying critical roles and preparing potential talent and pipelines via mentoring and training, said the search firm. Consulting with senior executives to develop and embed progressive HR strategies and processes that help drive broad changes in order to best support the institutional needs is also required. The new HR leader must also develop and lead strategies to engage and support a diverse workforce, among other duties.

Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in human resources, business, or a related field. (Significant related experience may substitute for education.) Prospects should also have a minimum 10 years of progressively responsible leadership experience in developing, administering, and evaluating HR policies and programs, said the search firm. Demonstrated experience forecasting, planning, maintaining, preparing, and monitoring a business area’s budget is essential.

Founded in 1963, Cuyahoga Community College is Ohio’s first and largest community college. Tri-C serves more than 55,000 credit and non-credit students annually. The college offers more than 1,000 credit courses and more than 600 non-credit courses each year. E-learning options are available for both credit and non-credit. Tri-C has campuses in Parma, Highland Hills, Westlake, Brunswick, and downtown Cleveland. Its Corporate College locations in Warrensville Heights and Westlake, provide state of the art facilities and equipment. In 2010, Tri-C also opened a Hospitality Management Center in downtown Cleveland.

Harris Search Associates, an IIC Partners member firm, is a leading global higher education executive search and board advisory consulting firm with 44 offices in 33 countries worldwide. The firm’s higher education executive search practice is focused on identifying and attracting leaders to support the growth of clients in the areas of research, science, engineering, academic medicine, and healthcare enterprises. Clients include leading universities, research parks, institutes, academic medical centers, and healthcare organizations driving global innovation and discovery. Founded in 1997, Harris Search Associates was modeled after the first premier management consulting firms, In addition to its Ohio headquarters, the firm has regional offices in San Francisco and Dallas.

Mr. Harris leads the firm’s higher education, academic medicine, and healthcare administration practices. Prior to establishing the firm in 1997, Mr. Harris worked five years for a leading retained executive search firm where he concentrated on senior assignments on behalf of leading engineering, research, and health sciences clients. He is the global leader of the IIC Partners higher education/academic medicine practice, and from 2010 to 2013, was appointed to the board of IIC Partners as vice-chair for the Americas.

Recent clients include Michigan State University, Purdue University, Indiana University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology Lincoln Laboratory, Medical College of Wisconsin, University at Buffalo, Vanderbilt University, Oakland University, University of South Florida, University of Nebraska, Vanderbilt University, Kansas State University, University of North Dakota, University of South Dakota, University of Nebraska Medical Center, Dayton Children’s Hospital, Meharry Medical College, and Oregon Health & Science University.

