ZRG Partners Recruits Advisory Board Member for QIAGEN 

May 27, 2022 – ZRG Partners, a leading search firm backed by private equity firm RFE Investment Partners, has recruited health diagnostics and biotechnology veteran Eva Pisa to the advisory board of QIAGEN. Robin Toft, of the firm’s global life sciences and boardroom diversity practice, led the nationwide search along with managing associate Janet Carl, and managing director Lauren Lee White.

“After two years of virtual meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we welcome this opportunity to again meet in person with our shareholders,” said Lawrence A. Rosen, chair of the supervisory board of QIAGEN. “On behalf of my colleagues in the supervisory board and managing board, we are delighted to welcome Dr. Eva Pisa to our supervisory board. She brings proven leadership insights and extensive industry experience to QIAGEN that will deeply enrich the capabilities in our board in terms of science and business acumen. As shown through our performance for 2021, and the outlook for 2022, QIAGEN is moving ahead with the right strategy and focus on execution to create value in the life science and molecular diagnostics markets for our stakeholders, including our shareholders.”

Dr. Pisa was the CEO of Sangtec Molecular Diagnostics AB, a Swedish molecular diagnostic start-up, from 2001-2007 that was acquired by Cepheid (now part of Danaher) and specialized in infectious diseases affecting immune-compromised patients. She then worked for Roche Diagnostics International from 2007-2020, where she held positions of increasing responsibility. During her tenure, the Roche cobas 6800 / 8800 System was developed and launched. Dr. Pisa most recently served as senior vice president at Roche Centralized and POC Solutions, where she was responsible for clinical chemistry, endocrinology and custom biotech (B2B business). She continues to support and consult with diagnostic and life science companies. Dr. Pisa holds a Ph.D. from the Karolinska Institute in Sweden and an MBA from Heriot-Watt University in Scotland.

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is a global provider of sample to insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. It’s sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in molecular diagnostics (human healthcare), applied testing (primarily forensics), pharma (pharma and biotech companies) and academia (life sciences research). As of March 31, 2022, QIAGEN employed more than 6,000 people in over 35 locations worldwide.

Growing Search Firm

ZRG, founded in 1999, is a progressive mid-sized global executive search firm and one of the fastest growing in the search industry. It provides a full suite of executive, middle-management, and customized search solutions through its offices in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The firm finds leaders across a broad spectrum of business markets, including aerospace, consumer, education, healthcare services and solutions, industrial, life sciences, non-profit, private equity and venture capital, and technology.

Ms. Toft is the chairman and founder of Toft Group Executive Search, which ZRG acquired in 2019. She combines a deep knowledge of the life science industry with a passion. In over a decade in the executive search industry, Ms. Toft has placed members of boards of directors, CEOs, COOs, CFOs, CCOs, CMOs, CTOs, and other senior management positions in North American companies in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, medical devices, life science tools, and digital health. A champion of diverse executive teams, Ms. Toft has built a reputation for recruiting women and minorities into top roles.

Ms. Carl joined ZRG Partners in 2018. She has over two decades of experience recruiting C-level executives. Her focus includes venture-backed companies and Fortune 500 companies across multiple industries and functional areas, including CEOs, COOs, CFOs, and board members.

Ms. Lee White joined ZRG Partners in 2018 in the firm’s global life sciences and healthcare practice. With over 15 years of executive search experience, she brings a track record of success in recruiting senior-level talent at both global executive search firms and Fortune 500 companies. She has broad experience recruiting for a wide range of functional areas, including C-suite, R&D, legal, regulatory, human resources, and other strategic leadership positions for diverse industries.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media