WB&B Executive Search Fills Top Talent Acquisition Post for Travel + Leisure 

August 12, 2021 – WB&B Executive Search recently assisted Travel + Leisure (Wyndham Destinations) in the recruitment of Shoba Menon as vice president and global head of talent acquisition. Leading the assignment for the search team were Kenneth Roldan, chief executive officer; Toyann King, senior partner and head of recruitment; Jeff Greene, senior partner; and Hamilton Roldan, director.

Ms. Menon is a results driven leader. With 22 years of experience, she is skilled in full life-cycle recruiting with expertise in identifying talent for current and future needs. Ms. Menon also has the ability to use sourcing techniques, social media and employee referral programs to attract passive applicants.

Before joining Travel + Leisure, Ms. Menon served more than 14 years with beverage giant PepsiCo in various capacities, most recently serving as senior talent acquisition director, global functions. Prior to this, she held senior consultant roles with Infogix Inc. and OfficeMax. Before that, she served as a tech consultant with Acxiom Corp.

“As I embark on a new and exciting chapter in my career, I’m taking stock of my journey and how far I’ve come. I am incredibly grateful for [over] 14 years of PepsiCo,” said Ms. Menon. “I learned to crawl, walk, run, fall (and get back up again), and through it all, PepsiCo leaders were always there to encourage me every step of the way.”

Travel + Leisure Co. is an American timeshare company headquartered in Orlando, FL. It develops, sells and manages timeshare properties under several vacation ownership clubs, including Club Wyndham and WorldMark by Wyndham, and provides timeshare exchange services, primarily through RCI.

Respected Recruiters

Founded in 1973, WB&B Executive Search is an Hispanic-owned minority business enterprise with a focus on diversity and inclusion. The firm concentrates on finding talent for academia, not-for-profit organizations, corporate America and government agencies. Among its long client roster: Unum, Microban, Akron Children’s Hospital, Thrivent, The Wendy’s Co., Bell Flight, Boeing Defense, Space & Security, Prisma Health and FDNY.

Mr. Roldan is founder of WB&B Executive Search. He has had a passion for diversity management recruitment for over a decade. His strategies in global diversity staffing, succession planning and retention have helped alter the balance in the ethnic, gender and cultural diversity in America’s corporations, government and not-for-profit organizations. With a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University and a law degree, Mr. Roldan was recently appointed to the Civil Rights Bureau of the New York State Attorney General’s Office where he was instrumental in driving workplace diversity.

Mr. Greene has over 30 years of experience in executive search with a track record of placements for clients across industries. He is credited with executing search strategies that ensure a balanced slate of diverse high achieving candidates for clients. He is also one of the founding members of the Foundation for Minority Professional Advancement, a not-for-profit organization that provides career counseling and networking solutions for women and people of color.

Hamilton Roldan serves as director of client delivery and brand engagement at WB&B. He has a background in marketing and advertising within the entertainment industry which contributes to the firm partnering with clients across industries to serve as a talent acquisition and D&I partner. In addition to managing client relationships, Mr. Roldan has been instrumental in communicating the mission and vision to WB&B’s networks and centers of influence through branded content and strategic positioning. During his tenure, he has implemented an applicant tracking system and candidate relationship management tool.

