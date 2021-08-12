NPAworldwide Adds Seven New Member Firms

August 12, 2021 – With the number of people vaccinated against the coronavirus growing daily, executive search consultants are seeing an increase in hiring mandates from around the world. To meet demand, they continue to develop new practices, hire new recruiters and open new locations. Global recruiting consortiums, meanwhile, are taking advantage of a resurgence in certain geographic areas. Member-owned recruitment network NPAworldwide recently added seven new member firms. These search organizations are looking to increase revenue through NPAworldwide’s cooperative placement model. NPA now has 550 member offices across six continents.

“Congratulations to these recruitment firms,” said Dave Nerz, president of NPAworldwide. “By joining our global recruitment network, they are invested as owners. Membership in NPAworldwide allows executive recruitment firms to more effectively serve their clients and candidates by adding or increasing split placements.”

New Member Firms

EdTechLabs Europe, located in Bratislava, Slovakia, is an international IT recruitment firm. The company was established in 2018.

Jameson Legal Group Ltd., headquartered in London, is a global recruitment business providing lawyers and compliance personnel to leading law firms and in-house legal and compliance departments.

Montgomery Hassell Inc., based in Roanoke, VA, specializes in direct hire placements in manufacturing, distribution, engineering, including executive, C-suite, operations and operational support functions.

AMS Practice Managements, headquartered in Worcester, MA, recruits with an areas of focus that includes sales, marketing, business development and human resources.

Double Down Group LLC, located in New York City, specializes in the financial technology and financial services industries.

Covington Recruitment Group , based in Los Angeles, recruits with a heavy focus on enterprise software across all industries.

Selective Resources LLC, based in Cincinnati, OH, is a boutique recruiting firm specializing in healthcare and managed care leadership positions throughout the U.S.

Other Recent Additions

Summit Recruiting Partners, located in Boston, focuses on the sales, sales engineering and customer success roles in the SaaS and information technology space.

Amana Recruitment & Consulting, headquartered in Ames, IA, specializes in targeted recruitment in the areas of finance, fintech, education and edtech focused on the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates.

Analytic Search, based in Princeton, NJ, places senior technology and data professionals nationwide with a focus on software engineering, big data, analytics, business intelligence/data warehousing, cloud computing, devops and security.

KaB Executive Search Consultants, located in Toronto, are specialists in the luxury, boutique and lifestyle hospitality market.

Rainy Day Recruiter, based in Portland, OR, is an executive search firm with an exclusive focus on healthcare.

Chicago Financial Search, headquartered in Chicago, serves the financial services industry: banks, futures commission, merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading firms, exchanges and software vendors.

Engineering Recruiting Experts, located in Jacksonville, FL, addresses the recruiting needs of nationally located EPC firms, petrochemical, oil and gas, chemical, aerospace, machinery, military, information technology, medical, industrial and commercial production, software, engineering and design firms.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media