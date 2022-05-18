TurnkeyZRG Seeks Head Baseball Coach for Yale 

May 18, 2022 – TurnkeyZRG has been called in by Yale University to lead its search for a new head baseball coach. John Stuper, who has coached the team since 1992, recently announced his retirement. Candidates should have the ability to organize and manage all facets of the school’s program: recruiting, scouting, individual instruction, budget planning, monitoring academic progress and the success of student-athletes, and general day-to-day operations. The new coach will be expected to develop a varsity program within the parameters of the structure and regulations of the Ivy League, the NCAA, and the university. The role calls for formulating and setting the strategies of play and conditioning of student-athletes. This individual will be responsible for training and conditioning student-athletes. The coach independently determines and shapes the strategy, technical aspects, and game preparation, as well as teaches team concepts.

Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree and five years of collegiate coaching experience or the equivalent combination of education and related experience. Knowledge of NCAA rules is also a must. Prospects should also have demonstrated ability to effectively communicate with student-athletes, coaches, and athletic and university administration.

The Yale Bulldogs baseball team is a varsity intercollegiate athletic team of Yale University in New Haven, CT. The team is a member of the Ivy League, which is part of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s Division I. Yale’s first baseball team was fielded in 1864.

Serving Sports, Media and Entertainment Organizations

Founded in 1996, TurnkeyZRG is a specialized talent recruitment/executive search firm filling C-level, senior-level and mid-management-level positions throughout sports, media and entertainment. Over the past 25 years, the firm has filled more than 1,400 positions. TurnkeyZRG helps teams, leagues, stadiums, arenas, theaters, college athletic departments, events, sponsors, agencies, media companies, private equity companies and other clients identify, recruit, and hire the best management talent.

Collectively, the members of TurnkeyZRG have placed coaches and athletics directors at many PAC-12 universities, including Arizona, Cal, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, and Washington State. Late last year, TurnkeyZRG helped the ACC hire its next commissioner, James J. Phillips, the Combe Family vice president for athletics and recreation at Northwestern University. TurnkeyZRG spoke with stakeholders across the ACC in developing the job description, and assembled a diverse array of candidates across sports, education, business, and government.

TurnkeyZRG Seeking Commissioner for Big 12 Conference

The Big 12 Conference has retained TurnkeyZRG to lead in its search for a new commissioner. The board is seeking to identify a diverse pool of experienced candidates from which to select the Big 12’s next Commissioner. The commissioner’s role is to work collaboratively with the board, AD’s, FAR’s, SWA’s, student-athletes, alumni affairs, etc. help the conference collectively discern an innovative business structure for the future while retaining the Conference’s traditions and values.

The search firm is seeking candidates with a strong preference for individuals who have learned and mastered the quickly evolving business of sports, sports media, sports marketing, and sports performance. Experience in intercollegiate sports a plus.

Len Perna is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Turnkey. He has 30-plus years’ experience in the sports and entertainment industry, with senior-level management experience in sales, event marketing and management, sponsorships, venue feasibility and development, facility operations, licensing, and legal affairs. Since founding Turnkey, Mr. Perna has managed over 1,400 executive searches.

Recent Search

Earlier this year, TurnkeyZRG recently placed Neil Jones as head soccer coach for University of Wisconsin. Mr. Jones previously led the Loyola University Chicago men’s soccer program for nine years. “We are thrilled to welcome Neil Jones as our next men’s soccer head coach,” said Chris McIntosh, Wisconsin’s director of athletics. “He has a proven track record of elevating the lives of the student-athletes he works with as individuals and collectively turning that into team success on and off the playing field. We look forward to him building on that record of accomplishment here at Wisconsin,” he added.

“Neil has a strong background in recruiting and player development,” said Marija Pientka, Wisconsin’s senior associate athletic director for sports administration. “As a successful coach and accomplished former student-athlete, Neil understands what it takes to create championship experiences for our student-athletes on and off the pitch. I’m thrilled for our men’s soccer student-athletes to have the opportunity to learn and excel under Neil’s leadership.”

Related: Recruiting Overseas Leaders to U.S. Sports Teams Heats Up

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media