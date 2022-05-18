ON Partners Recruits CMO for RentPath

May 18, 2022 – ON Partners has placed Kathy Neumann as chief marketing officer for Atlanta-based RentPath, a marketing technology and services platform for the residential rental industry. RentPath is owned by Seattle, WA-based real estate company Redfin. Partners Jake Espenlaub and consultant Tindall Hein led the assignment. Ms. Neumann formerly served as a vice president of marketing at Chewy as well as vice president of marketing at Carter’s Inc.

“Kathy is hands-down the ideal person to lead our marketing and branding efforts during this exciting time for our company,” said Jon Ziglar, CEO of RentPath. “She is an outstanding, hands-on executive, who brings enormous energy, deep experience in digital marketing, and is very thoughtful about brand promise and how it resonates with consumers and clients. I am excited to work alongside her as we not only evolve our company brands, but enhance the effectiveness of our marketing solutions for our clients and customers.”

As CMO, Ms. Neumann will oversee new initiatives that build connections with property teams to help them solve leasing challenges with smarter, data-driven marketing solutions She will also be charged with helping develop more personalized consumer experiences. Ms. Neumann joins RentPath with a comprehensive background in leading all facets of marketing strategy, including brand, social media, search marketing, direct marketing, and market research.

Strong Experience

“I look forward to building on the company’s legacy of innovation in the rental industry as we leverage our proprietary data and technology products to improve the rental journey for both the renter and our clients,” said Ms. Neumann. “It is such an incredible time to join RentPath as we enter a new phase of growth and are able to leverage dramatically expanded reach through Redfin. I look forward to telling the brand story as we continue to grow and evolve,” said Neumann.”

Ms. Neumann brings experience from guiding integrated marketing teams and elevating the consumer shopping experience at online pet retailer, Chewy. At Carter’s, she oversaw the go-to-market strategy for Carter’s, OshKosh B’gosh, and SkipHop brands in North America. She also served in leadership roles at Land’s End, Victoria’s Secret Direct, LLC, and Limited Brands.

Ms. Neumann is the recipient of 12 industry-associated awards including the 2019 OnCon Icon Top 50 Marketer Award as well as the 2015 AMA Atlanta Marketer of the Year Award for Integrated Marketing Campaign, Interactive Marketing & Social Media Campaign. She holds a bachelor of business administration degree in accounting and management from the University of Oklahoma.

Related: ON Partners Recruits CFO for LRN Corp.

Founded in 1975, RentPath is a leading digital marketplace connecting millions of consumers with apartments, condos, and houses for rent through its network of websites and mobile apps. RentPath’s category-leading brands include Apartment Guide, Rent, and Rentals. RentPath provides consumers with a guide to rental living through listings with internet, mobile, and social media solutions.

Respected Recruiters

With a primary focus on technology, consumer, industrial and the life science sectors, ON Partners recruits C-level and board talent for public and private companies, as well as venture capital and private equity firms. Founded in 2006, the firm’s consultants work from offices in Atlanta; Boston; Chicago; Cleveland; Dallas; Menlo Park, CA; Minneapolis. MN; San Francisco; and New York. ON Partners was named one of the fastest growing search firms this year by Hunt Scanlon Media. The firm is now ranked as one of the 20 largest search firms in the nation.

ON Partners Recruits CEO for nView Health

ON Partners recently assisted in the recruitment of John Letter as CEO of nView Health, a provider of evidence-based software and solutions used by research organizations and healthcare professionals. In conjunction with Mr. Letter’s appointment, nView’s previous CEO, Jim Szyperski, will transition into the role of vice president of strategic partnerships. “We are excited to welcome John to nView,” said Dr. Thomas Young, nView founder and chief medical officer. “John’s passion for solving the myriad challenges facing the mental healthcare system today, coupled with his proven leadership in building highly successful teams focused on growth and exceeding customer expectations, make him an outstanding choice to lead our company.”

Mr. Espenlaub serves the software, E-commerce, consumer, digital and retail industries. Organizations he serves include public, private equity, and growth equity organizations with a focus on digital transformation. The functions he serves include go-to-market, product, technology, digital and customer experience. Previously, he ran technology the practice at the Benefits Advisory Group.

Ms. Hein builds executive leadership teams at growth equity, private equity, and Fortune 500 companies. She serves a range of positions across CEO, operating partner, and VP-level executive roles with strong focus on diversity placements with a focus on industrial and technology sectors.

Related: ON Partners Assists Unison Software in Chief Technology Officer Search

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media