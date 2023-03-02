TurnkeyZRG Recruits Commissioner for the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

March 2, 2023 – Following an extensive national search, TurnkeyZRG has assisted in the recruitment of Travis Tellitocci as the fourth commissioner of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC). He replaces Rich Ensor, the longest-tenured NCAA Division I multisport conference commissioner. “Throughout the search process, Travis demonstrated that he is an emerging leader in college athletics, and is well-suited to build on the incredible success of Rich Ensor,” said the Rev. James J. Maher, Niagara University president, who also serves as president of the MAAC. “The MAAC has never been stronger, and Travis’ breadth of experience will be critical as we face the challenges of Division I athletics, strengthen our focus on the well-being of the student-athletes, grow the inclusivity of their experiences, and build on the storied legacy of the conference.”

“We were impressed with Travis’ rich experiences in both professional sports and college athletics, which position him well to elevate the MAAC Conference and help set a bold vision for its programs,” said Quinnipiac University president Judy Olian, who co-chaired the search committee for the new commissioner and will assume the role of MAAC president in July. “The 11 institutions participating in the MAAC today embody excellence in both athletics and academics, and we look forward to the continued growth of the conference under Travis’ leadership.”

Mr. Tellitocci comes to the MAAC from the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC), where he has served as assistant commissioner for football, basketball, and officiating for more than six years. Beyond his role as assistant commissioner, while at the OVC he also was tournament manager for the men’s and women’s basketball championships and the baseball championship. Mr. Tellitocci also served as the tournament manager for the 2018 NCAA men’s basketball tournament first and second round games at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. In addition to his work for the OVC, he also serves on the NCAA Division I women’s basketball competition committee.

Related: TurnkeyZRG Seeks New Commissioner for the Big Ten Conference

Mr. Tellitocci brings to the MAAC a breadth of experience that spans professional sports, a college athletics department, and Division I conference leadership. Early in his career, he worked for the New York Mets as associate producer for scoreboard and entertainment, before transitioning into college athletics.

TurnkeyZRG Places Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker as Next Head of NCAA

TurnkeyZRG has assisted in the recruitment Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker as the next president of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), the major governing body for intercollegiate athletics, effective in March of next year. He succeeds Mark Emmert, who will continue to serve the NCAA as a consultant through June.

“College sports is undergoing significant transformation,” said Len Perna, chairman and CEO of the search firm. “The legal and policy environments are shifting continually, threatening the NCAA’s ability to maintain a consistent experience and a level playing field for student-athletes across the country. The best way to continue to support student-athletes is for the NCAA’s next leader to bring a new set of skills that meet the challenges of the moment. Gov. Baker’s record of bipartisan leadership in both the public and private sectors will be invaluable in the hard but critical work of bringing Democrats and Republicans in Congress together to secure a stable, sustainable future for college athletics.”

With 11 institutions bound by the sound principles of quality and integrity in academics and excellence in athletics, the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference is in its 42nd year of competition during the 2022-23 academic year. Current conference members include: Canisius College, Fairfield University, Iona University, Manhattan College, Marist College, Mount St. Mary’s University, Niagara University, Quinnipiac University, Rider University, Saint Peter’s University, and Siena College.

Serving Sports, Media and Entertainment Organizations

Founded in 1996, TurnkeyZRG is a specialized talent recruitment/executive search firm filling C-level, senior-level and mid-management-level positions throughout sports, media, and entertainment. Over the past 25 years, the firm has filled more than 1,400 positions. TurnkeyZRG helps teams, leagues, stadiums, arenas, theaters, college athletic departments, events, sponsors, agencies, media companies, private equity companies and other clients identify, recruit, and hire the best management talent.

Len Perna, chairman and CEO of TurnkeyZRG, has 30-plus years of experience in the sports and entertainment industry, with senior-level management experience in sales, event marketing and management, sponsorships, venue feasibility and development, facility operations, licensing, and legal affairs. Since founding Turnkey, Mr. Perna has managed over 1,400 executive searches, according to the firm. In 2021, the firm was acquired by ZRG Partners.

Related: TurnkeyZRG Seeks New Commissioner for the Big Ten Conference

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media