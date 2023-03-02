Lindauer Seeks CEO for The Double H Ranch

March 2, 2023 – Lindauer has been retained by The Double H Ranch to lead its search for a new CEO. The search is being launched in response to CEO Max Yurenda’s decision to retire from his position in March, after 30 years leading the non-profit. Vice president Maureen Huminik is spearheading the assignment.

The CEO will be responsible for leading the administration, programming, and strategic plan of the camp. Working in concert with an experienced full-time staff and a 30-member board of directors, the CEO will be an inspiring leader who embodies the organization’s core values: celebrating community, belief in giving, safe fun, and being a kid. “As a leader, the CEO will be the face of the Double H Ranch, engaged in not only the daily activities of camp on and off season but also traveling outside the state of New York, representing the Ranch at various events, speak with donors and supporters, and help increase the footprint of one of the most well respected and well-known Hole in the Wall Gang camps in the country,” Lindauer said. Love and compassion for families and children are necessary for the CEO.

The search notes that the ideal candidate will have significant leadership experience in a related setting. A successful history in hands-on leadership and fundraising is essential, as is experience developing organizational collaborations and partnerships and fostering community relations locally and regionally.

Fundraising

Another important part of this role is fundraising. The new CEO will collaborate closely with the director of development and communications director to ensure that a sound fundraising strategy is in place and that all fundraising campaigns are successfully completed in a timely manner.

The leader plans and executes, with the director of development and communications director and the board, effective and innovative ways of raising money among individual donors, foundations, and corporations. The CEO develops and implements plans that generate gifts-in-kind, corporate sponsorships and partnerships, and other levels of support for the organization.

The Double H Ranch, located in New York’s Adirondack Park, is a demonstration of the commitment and generosity of philanthropist Charles R. Wood and actor Paul Newman, says the organization. It provides specialized programs and year-round support for children and their families dealing with life-threatening illnesses. Its purpose is to enrich their lives and provide camp experiences that are memorable, exciting, fun, empowering, physically safe, and medically sound. Since the Ranch officially opened its doors in 1993, it has served over 80,000 children dealing with life-threatening illnesses from around the world.

Serving Non-Profits

Lindauer serves higher and secondary education, hospitals, academic research centers, think tanks, research facilities, and foundations, as well as advocacy, public service, social justice and other mission-driven non-profits. The firm has led searches for the Boston YMCA, Center for Applied Special Technology, Healthy Minds Innovations/Center for Healthy Minds, the University of Texas at Austin, and the Cockrell School of Engineering, among others.

Lindauer recently assisted in the recruitment of Charles “Chuck” Ramsay as chief advancement officer for Deerfield Academy, a Massachusetts co-educational preparatory school. The assignment was spearheaded by Libby Roberts, senior vice president, and consultant Chandra Montgomery. Mr. Ramsay brings over 27 years of experience in the advancement profession to his work at Deerfield and, as an alumnus of the school, a deep knowledge and understanding of the Academy. “I cannot think of a better person to succeed Ann Romberger and lead Deerfield’s talented and dedicated advancement team,” said John Austin, head of school.

Deb Taft, chief executive officer, leads Lindauer with over 25 years of executive and senior-level experience across the non-profit sector, from education to healthcare/academic medicine to the youth service and voluntary sectors. Her expertise includes governance, strategic planning, fundraising, program and staff management, strategic marketing, analytics, and constituent engagement, as well as talent recruitment, retention, and development.

Ms. Huminik has a range of charitable organization experience and a vast network of exceptional talent across every segment of the non-profit sector. She served such clients as City of Hope, Foundation Fighting Blindness, Stanford University, Kansas State University and Columbia University. Ms. Huminik has also placed numerous leaders including the VP for development for the Archdiocese of Boston, the executive director of development for the Archdiocese of New York, and the vice chancellor for development and alumni affairs at the University of Tennessee.

