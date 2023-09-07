The Tolan Group Fills CFO Role for Memorial MRI & Diagnostic Imaging Centers

September 7, 2023 – The Tolan Group (TTG) recently assisted in the placement of Fred Huang as the new chief financial officer of Memorial MRI & Diagnostic Imaging Centers (MMRI). The company is based in Houston, TX and backed by Panos, a private equity sponsor focused on making investments in middle-market healthcare and business services companies. Jennifer Chee, principal, and Mallory Schmidt, senior search consultant, led the assignment. “With a proven track record of driving process improvements, implementing effective financial controls, and fostering high-performing teams, Mr. Huang brings invaluable expertise to Memorial MRI & Diagnostics,” said Todd Greene, CEO. “As CFO, he will leverage his extensive experience in financial reporting, revenue cycle management, and cost reduction initiatives to support the company’s mission of delivering high-quality diagnostic imaging services to the community.” Mr. Greene was recruited to MMRI by The Tolan Group as COO last year. He was recently promoted to CEO.

Mr. Huang most recently served as vice president of finance and controller at Privia Health. In this role, he oversaw finance operations within the Gulf Coast market. He managed the P&L for legacy group practices and provided support to an extensive multi-specialty medical group of over 400 providers and 120 affiliated care centers. Prior to this, Mr. Huang was controller at Nova Medical Centers, a major occupational medicine provider. Mr. Huang commenced his career at PwC, where he conducted financial statement audits for a diverse portfolio of clients, including U.S. Anesthesia Partners and Shell Trading Co.

“I’m excited to join MMRI at this critical juncture of the company,” said Mr. Huang. “MMRI offers high-quality diagnostic imaging services at an affordable cost, and our goal is to take great care of the patients and the communities we serve while removing unnecessary spend from the healthcare ecosystem.”

MMRI provides comprehensive diagnostic imaging and pain management treatment services being used in advanced technology and state-of-the-art systems. The physicians, management, technologists, and support staff who make up MMRI facilitate the imaging and pain management needs of physicians and healthcare providers across 17 locations serving the Greater Houston area and surrounding cities, the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, and Corpus Christi. MMRI says it consistently refreshes its equipment to ensure patients receive the best care possible.

Formed in 2016, Panos is a private equity sponsor focused on making investments in middle-market healthcare and business services companies. The firm’s managing partners are seasoned operating executives with a track record of building businesses and assisting entrepreneurs in growing their enterprises. Panos has more than $175 million in assets under management.

The Tolan Group is a Hunt Scanlon Top 50 healthcare and life sciences executive search firm. It provides recruiting services for clients and candidates serving the private equity market, focused on placing leadership for healthcare services, healthcare technology, and behavioral health. Tim Tolan is founder, chairman, and managing partner of the firm. He is an experienced healthcare executive leading a healthcare-centric executive search and contract staffing firm serving healthcare services, healthcare tech, long-term care, and behavioral health. Mr. Tolan has multiple decades of experience in both privately held and publicly traded companies in a variety of leadership roles. He has deep PE expertise in placing executive leadership into portfolio companies across the healthcare sector.

Ms. Chee has been with TTG for six years in various client delivery roles and was recently promoted to principal. She will be transitioning to the firm’s business development team later this quarter reporting to Tim Russell, managing partner.

Ms. Schmidt joined The Tolan Group in 2021 as a project manager. She was named a senior search consultant this past January. Before joining The Tolan Group, Ms. Schmidt spent seven years in various positions with Northwestern Mutual.

