The Tolan Group Recruits COO for Memorial MRI & Diagnostic Imaging Centers

April 12, 2022 – The Tolan Group (TTG) recently placed Todd Greene as the chief operating officer of Memorial MRI & Diagnostic Imaging Centers (MMRI) based in Houston and backed by Panos, a private equity sponsor focused on making investments in middle-market healthcare and business services companies.

Kaye Johnson, managing partner, and Jennifer Chee, vice president, led the search efforts. Mr. Greene has expertise in managing multi-site locations and complex geography and was involved in integrating acquired companies for over 20 years. He has worked for large health systems in Houston; Phoenix; and Amarillo, TX, growing service lines and profit centers that include imaging modality growth, Gamma knife programs, and free-standing emergency rooms. He’s also worked with PE-backed health facilities in complex imaging, physical therapy, and outpatient surgical services.

Before joining MMRI, Mr. Greene was senior vice president and CEO of Physicians Surgical Hospitals. In this role, he increased EBITDA by 10 percent year over year and led the strategic due diligence and successful purchase of HOPD, a hospital-based imaging center. He has also led PE-backed organizations within large and small healthcare companies, all at a senior leadership level.

“This was a perfect role for me at this juncture of my career,” said Mr. Greene. “I have much respect for the MMRI organization, and I’m thrilled to be leading the operations team as we continue to grow and scale.”

MMRI provides comprehensive diagnostic imaging and pain management treatment services being used advanced technology and state-of-the-art systems. The physicians, management, technologists, and support staff who make up MMRI facilitate the imaging and pain management needs of physicians and healthcare providers across 17 locations serving the Greater Houston area and surrounding cities, the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, and Corpus Christi. MMRI consistently refreshes its equipment to ensure patients receive the best care possible.

Formed in 2016, Panos is a private equity sponsor focused on making investments in middle-market healthcare and business services companies. The firm’s managing partners are seasoned operating executives with a track record of building businesses and assisting entrepreneurs in growing their enterprises. Panos has more than $175 million in assets under management.

Proven Recruiters

Established in 2005, The Tolan Group provides executive search services for behavioral health, substance abuse, human services, healthcare software and services, health plans/payers, software and services vendors that support the healthcare continuum as well as life sciences and biopharma. The firm is based in St Augustine, FL, with satellite offices in Atlanta; Philadelphia; Appleton, WI; and Tampa.

The Tolan Group Recruits CFO for Pharmalogic Holdings

The Tolan Group (TTG) recently placed Mark Attarian as the new CFO of Pharmalogic Holdings Inc. Managing partners Kaye Johnson and Rachel Gauthier and senior search consultant Jennifer Chee led the assignment. “We were honored to work with Steve Chilinski, CEO of Pharmalogic, and his team on this engagement,” said Tim Russell, managing partner of The Tolan Group. “Due to Attarian’s successful track record of financial and operational success, our team believes he was the foremost candidate to help lead Pharmalogic to their next level of growth and expansion.”

Timothy J. Tolan is CEO and managing partner for The Tolan Group. He has conducted searches for CEOs, CIOs, COOs, CFOs, presidents, senior vice presidents, vice presidents of business development and product development, and sales professionals. He has worked with large and small cap companies, as well as privately held and early-stage companies. In addition to his executive search experience, Mr. Tolan has been in the healthcare technology field for over 25 years holding executive-level positions for companies both public and private.

Ms. Johnson most recently served as chief operating officer at The Tolan Group before being elevated to the co-CEO post in February. She leads day-to-day operations, major projects and is responsible for all search execution for the firm. She directs the project team responsible for sourcing and qualifying candidates for placement. Since joining the firm, Ms. Johnson has placed C-suite, EVPs, SVPs, VPs and countless individual contributors in sales, marketing, product management, as well as technical and clinical talent.

Ms. Chee has more than 10 years of experience within the healthcare industry. She has experience in EHR/EMR, registration solutions, HIPAA, payer/provider relationships, revenue cycle and EMTALA. She has placed senior executives, product management professionals, sales leaders as well as individual contributors.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media