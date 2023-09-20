The Tolan Group Assists Max Surgical Specialty Management with CFO Search

September 20, 2023 – Chief financial officers continue to be in high demand. Finding them is keeping many of the nation’s top recruitment operations busier than ever. In recent months, search firms of all varieties have placed chief financial officers at various companies, especially private equity-backed outfits. The Tolan Group (TTG) recently assisted in the placement of Paul Olson as the new CFO of Max Surgical Specialty Management (MAX SSM) in Hackensack, NJ. Managing partner Rachel Gauthier and Mallory Schmidt, senior search consultant, led the assignment.

“Mr. Olson is the most recent addition to an existing, strong leadership team, which has grown the company more than five-fold over the last decade,” The Tolan Group said. “Mr. Olson brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role, making him an exceptional fit to drive MAX SSM’s financial strategy through the company’s future phases of growth. He possesses a comprehensive background as an operational leader, board advisor, and investment banker, showcasing his strategic and action-oriented approach to financial leadership.”

Mr. Olson most recently served as CFO of vybe, a Philadelphia-based urgent care platform and occupational health provider with 17 locations, including telemedicine. He joined in March 2020, just ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to managing a difficult and ambiguous payer environment and standing-up telemedicine billing, he led overhauls of accounting, financial operations, financial reporting, RCM, and budgeting/forecasting processes. Prior to that, Mr. Olson was CFO of InSight Telepsychiatry, a telepsychiatry provider serving hospitals and community mental health clinics. In addition to his practical expertise, Mr. Olson currently serves on the board of directors of South Jersey Behavioral Health Resources, based in Pennsauken, NJ.

MAX Surgical Specialty Management is a management services organization that partners with oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) practices. Backed by MedEquity Capital, RF Investment Partners, and Kian Capital, MAX is committed to building the region’s first OMS-only specialty platform in which surgeons’ autonomy, independent practice identity, and clinical excellence are organizational imperatives.

Proven Consultants

The Tolan Group is a Hunt Scanlon Top 50 healthcare and life sciences executive search firm. It provides recruiting services for clients and candidates serving the private equity market, focused on placing leadership for healthcare services, healthcare technology, and behavioral health. Tim Tolan is founder, chairman, and managing partner of the firm. He is an experienced healthcare executive leading a healthcare-centric executive search and contract staffing firm serving healthcare services, healthcare tech, long-term care, and behavioral health. Mr. Tolan has multiple decades of experience in both privately held and publicly traded companies in a variety of leadership roles. He has deep PE expertise in placing executive leadership into portfolio companies across the healthcare sector.

The Tolan Group recently assisted in the placement of Fred Huang as the new CFO of Memorial MRI & Diagnostic Imaging Centers (MMRI). The company is based in Houston, TX and backed by Panos, a private equity sponsor focused on making investments in middle-market healthcare and business services companies. Jennifer Chee, principal, and Mallory Schmidt, senior search consultant, led the assignment. “With a proven track record of driving process improvements, implementing effective financial controls, and fostering high-performing teams, Mr. Huang brings invaluable expertise to Memorial MRI & Diagnostics,” said Todd Greene, CEO. “As CFO, he will leverage his extensive experience in financial reporting, revenue cycle management, and cost reduction initiatives to support the company’s mission of delivering high-quality diagnostic imaging services to the community.” Mr. Greene was recruited to MMRI by The Tolan Group as COO last year. He was recently promoted to CEO.

Ms. Gauthier is vice president and practice leader for the healthcare software and services market and health plan and payer market. As a search consultant she partners with executives and hiring managers to find C-suite executives, EVPs, SVPs, VPs and sales, marketing and product management candidates. Ms. Gauthier has also placed entire leadership teams for early stage companies.

Ms. Schmidt joined The Tolan Group in 2021 as a project manager. She was named a senior search consultant in January. Before joining The Tolan Group, Ms. Schmidt spent seven years in various positions with Northwestern Mutual.

