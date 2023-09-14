The Taplow Group Adds McDonald Search Group in Canada

September 14, 2023 – Global recruiting consortium The Taplow Group has expanded in Canada with the addition of the MacDonald Search Group as its newest member firm. Led by Bruce MacDonald, founder and managing partner, their Canadian operation spans from the east to west coast with a presence in seven cities including Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Moncton, Ottawa, and Toronto. “We were immediately impressed by The Macdonald Search Group in Canada; their focus, ability, and ethos are a natural fit for The Taplow Group and our clients around the globe,” said Mark Firth, chair of The Taplow Group. “We have searched diligently for the right partners in Canada. Bruce MacDonald along with Paul Cannon, managing director and partner – Eastern Canada and Trevor Baker, managing director and partner – Western Canada, and their team of highly skilled consultants are a very welcome addition to the Taplow Group.”

MacDonald Search Group serves clients across numerous sectors including: consumer, packaged goods; beverage alcohol; marketing; digital and PR; retail; hospitality and tourism; pharma; medical and animal health; industrial; business to business; cannabis; construction; oil and gas; energy and mining; manufacturing; supply chain; finance and human resources; information technology; and engineering markets.

“On behalf of Paul Cannon and Bruce MacDonald, we are thrilled that MacDonald Search Group is aligning with the Taplow Group, as this presents an exciting opportunity to leverage our unique market presence on a global scale, and as a part of Taplow’s renowned commitment to excellence and innovation,” said Mr. Baker. “The synergies will be incredible.”

Established in 2002, The Taplow Group has locations across six continents in 21 countries. Its partner firms offer executive search, human capital, board advisory, and executive interim services across multiple industry sectors.

The Taplow Group is present in Europe, America, Africa, Oceania, and Asia-Pacific, with 45 offices. Countries covered include: Australia, Brazil, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Luxembourg, India, Italy, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, the U.K., and the U.S.

Recent Expansion

The Taplow Group recently expanded to Sofia, Bulgaria with the addition of Top Skills Recruitment as a member firm. The new location further strengthens the firm’s global presence and expands its ability to serve clients in the region. With Eli Stoyneva and Dimitar Kalev as joint managing partners, The Taplow Group, Bulgaria, will offer executive search, interim, human capital, and board advisory services. “With a deep understanding of the local market and business landscape, both the leaders are well-positioned to help businesses find the right leaders to drive their growth and success,” The Taplow Group said.

“We are delighted to welcome Eli and Dimitar and their knowledgeable and experienced team to The Taplow Group,” said Mr. Firth. “Bulgaria is an enormously important business region, situated in Southeast Europe with a strategic location at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, a country already serving as a regional hub for international clients and local businesses expanding and exporting globally.”

The Taplow Group also recently added Executives United as a member firm in Amsterdam. Founder JeanJJJ Theuns became principal managing partner Belgium / The Netherlands / Luxemburg. “Amsterdam is a hotspot for business growth,” The Taplow Group said. “Situated in the heart of Europe, it offers excellent connectivity and abundant opportunities for businesses of all sizes. With a thriving start-up scene, a strong cultural heritage and a pro-business environment, Amsterdam is the perfect place to start or grow your business.”

“We are all set to be successful through our winning combination of a strong tradition of executive search, experienced professionals, global network, and quality-focused collaborative approach,” said Mr. Theuns. “As a headhunting and organizational consigliere advisory firm, we work on some of the toughest dilemmas our clients face and help them navigate complex decision-making strategies.”

