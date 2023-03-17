The Taplow Group Adds New Member Firm in Amsterdam

March 17, 2023 – Executive search consultants are seeing an increase in hiring mandates from around the world. To meet demand, they continue to develop new practices, hire new recruiters, and open new locations. Global recruiting consortiums, meanwhile, are taking advantage of a resurgence in certain geographic areas. Global recruiting consortium The Taplow Group has added Executives United as its newest member firm in Amsterdam. Founder JeanJJJ Theuns becomes principal managing partner Belgium / The Netherlands / Luxemburg.

“Amsterdam is a hotspot for business growth,” The Taplow Group said. “Situated in the heart of Europe, it offers excellent connectivity and abundant opportunities for businesses of all sizes. With a thriving start-up scene, a strong cultural heritage and a pro-business environment, Amsterdam is the perfect place to start or grow your business.”

“The Amsterdam office of The Taplow Group will provide a strategic benefit,” the consortium said. “The Netherlands is a hotbed for entrepreneurship. By embracing innovation, sustainability, and digitalization, the Dutch economy is attracting the world’s leading businesses. The Netherlands’ unique blend of creativity and pragmatism is the key to its success. Its businesses are always at the forefront of the latest trends, making it a popular destination for investors. The Dutch speak many languages and have incredible business acumen.”

“We are all set to be successful through our winning combination of a strong tradition of executive search, experienced professionals, global network, and quality-focused collaborative approach,” said Mr. Theuns. “As a headhunting and organizational consigliere advisory firm, we work on some of the toughest dilemmas our clients face and help them navigate complex decision-making strategies.”

As the financial and business capital of the Netherlands, Amsterdam is ranked as one of the best European cities in which to locate an international business. It is ranked fifth in this category and is only surpassed by London, Paris, Frankfurt, and Barcelona. Many large corporations and banks have their headquarters in Amsterdam, including Akzo Nobel, Heineken International, ING Group, ABN AMRO, TomTom, Delta Lloyd Group, Booking.com, and Philips. And now 21st century-facing technology companies are sprouting up; more than 100 international companies have opened offices since 2020.

Serving a Wide Range of Clients

Executives United’s mix of clients ranges from Fortune 500 technology companies, supply chain industry associations, and 3PL organizations across a wide range of sectors, including healthcare, E-commerce, manufacturing and production, food, and consumer goods.

Top 5 Trends Governing Global Executive Search

Talent management, particularly hiring and retention, is a major concern and priority across industries and organizations. Over the past two years, businesses have faced multiple challenges with their global executive search, be it from COVID restrictions, a hybrid mode of work, or closed borders. As such, it’s crucial to understand the top trends that will govern the market going forward, says The Taplow Group, in a new report. Not only will this knowledge help you attract the best talent but it could also help bolster your resilience to the uncertainties to come. Here are five key trends that The Taplow Group says you should pay attention to.

Established in 2002, The Taplow Group is located across six continents in 20 countries. Its partner firms offer executive search, human capital, board advisory, and executive interim services across multiple industry sectors.

The Taplow Group is present in Europe, America, Africa, Oceania and Asia-Pacific, with 36 offices. Countries covered include: Australia, Brazil, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Luxembourg, India, Italy, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, the U.K., and the U.S.

Related: The Taplow Group Adds New Member Firm in China

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media