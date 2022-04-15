The Salvation Army Taps CIO Partners to Find Chief Information Officer

April 15, 2022 – Skilled IT leaders are among the toughest to find. CIO Partners was recently selected by The Salvation Army US Eastern Territory to lead the organization’s search for a new chief information officer (CIO), located in West Nyack, NY. The CIO is accountable for defining and delivering information and technology strategy and capabilities across the Eastern territory. This includes data analytics and business intelligence, development and support, infrastructure, security, and technical services. The CIO reports to the chief secretary and is responsible for giving oversight, support. and direction to the territorial IT department and business leaders on strategy, standards, functionality and opportunities for shared services and economies of scale.

In addition, the CIO is a key contributor to the territory’s strategy and planning process and will be responsible both for IT operations and for technology and digital innovation. It is critical for the CIO to build strong and productive relationships with all business unit leaders, acting as a true partner and making information and technology a business enabler. Candidates should be familiar with developing an IT vision, strategy, and roadmap, and leading IT teams and business partners in effective execution. They should be able to communicates a clear strategic vision for IT that supports business objectives.

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army works from over 7,000 centers of operation around the country. The Eastern territory covers 12 states from Maine through northeast Kentucky, as well as Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

CIO Partners is focused on technology leadership searches across all industries and corporate sizes, from start-ups to Fortune 100 organizations. The firm specializes in and understand the uniqueness of the top technology roles. With over 25 years of experience in the technology sector, founder Mike Burgett brings a wealth of hands-on experience to his global clients and to his local community. Clients and colleagues cite his ability to build solid, sound relationships and his process-oriented approach as key to his success. Prior to founding CIO Partners, Mr. Burgett was CIO for RTM Incorporated, a $1 billion private Fortune 500 organization.

Over the past year, a number of organizations have turned to executive search firms to help them find top flight CIOs. Here are a few of the top assignments tracked by Hunt Scanlon Media:

Chapel Hill Solutions recently assisted in the recruitment of Mark Lauteren as the new chief information officer of Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, AL . Previously, Mr. Lauteren served as CIO for El Centro Regional Medical Center, where he led all aspects of information services and telecom to help the organization achieve their mission. Before that, he was CIO for Astria Health, where he was responsible for the leadership and management of the information services, clinical engineering, IT security/cybersecurity, project management office and telecommunications.

Irvine, CA-based search firm McDermott + Bull recently placed Drew Manning as the new chief information officer of KeyPoint Credit Union. The assignment was led by president Brandon Biegenzahn, vice president Michelle Davis, and senior executive recruiter Courtney Dorrel. “Drew is passionate about building alignment between the business units and the technology department,” said Brad Canfield, president and CEO of KeyPoint. “With our focus on building a leading-edge digital experience, his knowledge and experience will help KeyPoint grow and better service our members.”

Acertitude assisted in the placement of Julie Rafferty as chief information officer for private equity-backed Turkey Hill , the fourth largest-selling premium ice cream brand. Co-founder and managing partner Rick DeRose and principal Jessica Tvelia led the assignment. The search was completed in just 76 days. Ms. Rafferty brings a demonstrated track record working for diverse, global fast-moving consumer goods organizations. Most recently, she served as the chief information officer of Pinnacle Foods.

