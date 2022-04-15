NorthWind Partners Recruits Chief Growth Officer for Sigman Defense Systems

April 15, 2022 – Reston, VA-headquartered executive search firm NorthWind Partners has helped to place Scott Garren as chief growth officer for Sigma Defense Systems, a leading provider of systems and services for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. Mr. Garren was previously CGO for Interactive Government Holdings (IGH). The assignment was led by director Jonathan Rice. Reporting to chief executive officer Matt Jones, Mr. Garren will lead Sigma Defense’s strategic growth and business development efforts, expanding efforts to deliver leading edge solutions across all branches of the Department of Defense (DoD). “The addition of Scott to the team is a key step in the evolution of Sigma Defense,” said Mr. Jones. “He is focused on the execution of our business strategy, growth acceleration and enhancement our position as a leader in the market. This will be critical as we expand our portfolio and bring innovative solutions to our DoD customers.”

Mr. Garren brings over 20-years of experience in business development and strategic growth in the federal government and technology sectors to his new role. In particular, he will focus on strengthening Sigma Defense’s customer relationships, enhancing industry partnerships, and expanding awareness of the company’s ability to deliver leading edge solutions to the U.S. military. He has also held various leadership roles at ManTech, Smartronix, and Booz Allen Hamilton, leading an array of business development and program execution activities in support of the DoD.

Founded in 2006, Sigma Defense Systems is a leading technology company serving the Department of Defense (DoD) providing systems and services for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance since 2006. The company’s software-focused approach to tactical communications accelerates information collection and sharing for faster decision making and better mission outcomes. Sigma Defense provides engineering, program management, and data logistics services for technical solutions that encompass ground, air, and space-based systems and sensors and network and satellite communications. Sigma is headquartered in Perry, GA with satellite offices both CONUS and OCONUS.

Veteran Search Consultants

NorthWind Partners is a global, strategic executive search advisory firm. The prime concentration of its work is with business and professional services, systems, solutions, and product companies spanning the aviation, aerospace and defense, healthcare, industrial, and technology sectors. The firm also has deep experience and relationships in the government contracting arena. NorthWind Partners’ success rate on engaged assignments is about 96 percent with 99 percent of executives placed maintaining a minimum tenure of one year.

Mr. Rice is an experienced executive recruiter and engagement lead at NorthWind overseeing full life-cycle projects and teams across healthcare, technology, business services, government, aerospace and defense, and industrials. He provides expertise across all facets of executive search to include project due diligence, recruiting, negotiation, client management, and business development. Mr. Rice partners with a diverse client-base and endeavors to build and develop effective leadership teams at the board, C-suite, and senior executive levels. Prior to his career in executive search, Mr. Rice spent 16 years in higher education, serving at Florida State University, Virginia Tech, and Georgetown University. As a hiring manager at Georgetown, Mr. Rice was responsible for recruiting, training, and management of a team of up to 27 direct reports.

Recently, NorthWind Partners assisted in placing Sharon Jimenez, a well-recognized health and government digital transformation expert, as chief growth officer NetImpact Strategies, a Falls Church, VA-based digital transformation company that serves the federal government. “We are very pleased to add Sharon to our executive leadership team to drive our business development and sales functions,” said NetImpact CEO Venkatapathi “PV” Puvvada. “Sharon’s extensive experience across federal health care, DOD, Homeland Security, and other civilian market sectors along with her expertise in building and leading high performing teams will help accelerate NetImpact’s growth journey.”

Deep Experience

Ms. Jimenez brings more than three decades of experience and success in business development and growth to NetImpact. In her newly created role for the company, she leads all aspects of sales and business development as well as leverages NetImpact’s market leading, next generation digital transformation DX360° solutions.

“NetImpact holds a phenomenal growth track record and has been heavily investing in its product-led solutions and BD operations,” said Ms. Jimenez. “Their digital transformation capabilities are intelligently disruptive and tackle our customers’ most challenging problems. I look forward to leading the CGO organization to scale with the market needs.”

Most recently, Ms. Jimenez led the business development initiatives for LMI’s Civilian Healthcare business and served as the chief strategy and growth officer for ERP International.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media