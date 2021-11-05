CIO Partners Seeking Top IT Leader for Builders FirstSource

November 5, 2021 – Recruiting within the IT function remains challenging, as skilled C-suite professionals are among the toughest to find. CIO Partners was recently selected by Builders FirstSource as their exclusive partner to lead their search for the role of vice president of IT operations, located in Dallas. Reporting to the CIO, the vice president is responsible for the 24×7 operations and performance of data centers, servers, networks, and other technology platforms shared across the organization. This position also oversees other areas such as systems engineering, data center operations, networking/telecommunications, desktop development and help desk/customer support.

Builders FirstSource wants candidates with a bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field and 12 years information technology operations experience, or an equivalent combination of education and experience. They must have extensive experience in data center networks, firewalls, security, remote access, user management, back-up, disaster recovery and end-user support. Candidates should also have strong project management skills including creation and execution of business plans as well as demonstrated ability to interact effectively with all levels of decision-makers.

Prospects should be experienced in Solaris, Linux, Windows SBS 2003, Exchange Server 2003, Active Directory; SQL Server, IIS, Oracle, etc.; and proficient with Microsoft Office Suite and enterprise resource programs (ERP).

Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S. supplier of building products, prefabricated components and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction, and repair and remodeling. The company provides customers with an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. Builders FirstSource operates in 40 states with about 550 locations and service customers in 48 of the top 50 metropolitan statistical areas, providing geographic diversity and balanced end market exposure.

CIO Partners is focused in technology leadership searches across all industries and corporate sizes, from start-ups to Fortune 100 organizations. The firm specializes in and understand the uniqueness of the top technology roles. With over 25 years of experience in the technology sector, founder Mike Burgett brings a wealth of hands-on experience to his global clients and to his local community. Clients and colleagues cite his ability to build solid, sound relationships and process-oriented approach as his hallmark qualities of success. Prior to founding CIO Partners, Mr. Burgett was the CIO for RTM Incorporated, a $1 billion private Fortune 500 organization.

CIO Partners was recently selected by PRGX Global Inc. as its exclusive partner to lead the search for a chief information officer, located in Atlanta. PRGX Global is looking for a disruptive thinker, willing to challenge the status quo and siloed thinking, drive change and offer a different viewpoint. The company is seeking candidates with 15-plus years software development experience with more than five years in a leadership position.

PRGX is a global provider with a 50-year history of delivering source to pay (S2P) services to many of the world’s largest and complex companies. Having identified more than 300 common points of leakage, the business helps companies get more value out of their S2P data.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media