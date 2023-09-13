The Loring Group Recruits CIO for Diamonds International

September 13, 2023 – San Francisco-headquartered executive search firm The Loring Group recently placed Duke del Prado as the new chief information officer for Diamonds International. The search was led by senior partner Rich Kampmann. Mr. del Prado joins Diamonds with over 25 years of information technology leadership experience working in a variety of industries including consumer goods, retail, manufacturing, professional services, travel, and software. Mr. del Prado has experience helping organizations improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their investments in technology, processes, data, and people through process redesign, technology enablement and others.

Previously, he served as VP and head of technology at Brooklinen. Before that, Mr. del Prado was senior director of enterprise applications for Chobani. During his career, he has gained experience in various senior roles with LIXIL Water Technology Americas, Tapestry, Tory Burch, Instralinks, Microsoft Business Solutions, and others.

Reporting to chief operation officer Adam Sek, Mr. del Prado will lead a global information technology team focusing on digital transformation initiatives, including a new ERP selection and implementation.

Diamonds is one of the world’s leading jewelry companies. They source raw diamonds, manufacture luxury jewelry, sell wholesale, and have 100-plus retail stores in the Caribbean, Central America, Mexico, and the U.S.. Their jewelry is also offered through their sister stores, Tanzanite International, Diamonds International Watch & Design, Luxury of Time, and online.

Steve Caliger and Mr. Kampmann launched The Loring Group in 2019. “The reason we started the firm was to deliver higher quality work,” Mr. Caliger said. “Our partners were leaders for technology, banking, healthcare and professional services companies before becoming recruiters. We have deep domain expertise in these industries as well as business acumen most executive search consultants lack.”

Mr. Caliger has had a distinguished career as a sales leader and executive search consultant in the technology industry. He is a technology professional who has held leadership positions with several industry icons. With more than 20 years of executive search and consulting experience, Mr. Caliger develops senior leadership teams for sales, finance, product, engineering, and information technology. In addition, he has done work for consumer products, financial services, and non-profit organizations.

Mr. Kampmann has more than 16 years of executive search and leadership consulting expertise. In addition, he has 14 years of leadership experience in the banking and wealth management industries. Mr. Kampmann has performed hundreds of searches for companies around the world at executive and senior management levels. He has supported commercial banks, wealth, and asset managers, for both publicly and privately held concerns. He has also done work for industrial and consumer products companies. Prior to The Loring Group, Mr. Kampmann worked for global executive firms such as Stanton Chase, was an equity partner with Boyden, and started his executive search career as a principal with Korn Ferry.

CIO Recruiting

Over the past several months, a number of organizations have turned to executive search firms to help them find top-flight CIOs. Here are a few of the top assignments tracked by Hunt Scanlon Media:

McDermott + Bull has placed Sathis Arasadi as the new chief information officer of Bank of Marin Bancorp and its wholly owned subsidiary, Bank of Marin. The search was completed by McDermott + Bull president Brandon Biegenzahn and executive recruiter Julia Markward. “We are thrilled to welcome Sathis to the Bank of Marin team,” said Tim Myers, president and CEO. “His vast experience leading digital and technology transformations combined with his knowledge of software engineering will be an asset to our organization as we integrate technology enhancements into our operations and customer delivery channels.” Mr. Arasadi brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from a more than 20-year career in financial services, specializing in engineering and financial technology (fintech).

Seth Harris and Tim Conti of ON Partners recently assisted in the recruitment of experienced data center industry professional Ravi Thota as the new chief information officer for STACK Infrastructure in Denver, CO. “Ravi has a proven history of delivering innovation and leading IT implementation and integration across global IT infrastructure and systems,” said Brian Cox, CEO of STACK Americas. “We are thrilled to welcome Ravi to our executive team, and we are decidedly confident that his new role will further enhance STACK’s ability to help our clients scale quickly.” Mr. Thota is an experienced digital transformation executive leader with more than 20 years in leadership roles where he established top-tier standards, institutionalized management processes, and leveraged industry best practices.

Wilton & Bain has placed Robert Purdy as the new chief information officer of Truespeed. Jay Siddiki and Nic DeVito from the firm’s global technology practice led the assignment. “Robert is a fantastic hire for Truespeed,” said Mr. Siddiki. “He will be a brilliant addition to an already brilliant leadership team. As the business continues to go from strength to strength, there is no doubt that it will be an exciting journey ahead for all involved.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media