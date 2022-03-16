The Christopher Group Selected by Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters to Find Chief People Officer

The search firm’s founder, Tom Christopher, and Tobin Anselmi are leading this important search on behalf of Virginia’s only freestanding children’s hospital. The client wants a leader to oversee the strategic development, implementation, and administration of its HR programs and services, and to manage the day-to-day human resource operations. Let’s go inside the search.

March 16, 2022 – Talent acquisition strategies at many large companies have become as complex as their balance sheets. And while chief human resource officers play a vital role in overseeing an organization’s broad-based workforce, it is the chief people officer who typically goes beyond overseeing its people policies. The focus instead is on building talent as a key competitive advantage, with more emphasis put on culture, which includes values, ethics, and mission.

Today, the chief people officer position is still a relatively new title within the HR function. It first appeared about a decade ago. But now, as companies look to build internal brand awareness and set their sights more on establishing and driving their own unique cultures, CPOs are coming more into vogue. The Christopher Group (TCG), a boutique HR executive search and business solutions recruiting firm, was recently retained to find a new chief people officer for Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters (CHKD), a children’s hospital in southeastern Virginia and the only freestanding children’s hospital in the state. The search is being led by founder and CEO Tom Christopher and managing director Tobin Anselmi.

“We are tremendously excited to have been selected to once again assist Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters fill a critically important HR leadership role,” said Mr. Christopher. “Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters is one of the leading children’s hospitals in the nation and helping them place a new chief people officer to lead their HR function is a great honor.”

The chief people officer will report to the COO and oversee the strategic development, implementation, and administration of human resources programs and services to support the mission, vision, and values of CHKD and its team members. Through the HR leadership team, this executive will manage the day-to-day operations of the human resources department, keeping senior leadership apprised of non-routine developments. The hospital’s chief people officer serves as a strategic partner and consultant to the board, senior leadership, physicians, management, and employees on people-related matters. While a high level of independence in performance of the role and/or solution of problems is expected, demonstrated teamwork and collaboration is equally essential for successful functioning.

Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters offers a network of comprehensive pediatric services for children from birth to age 21 in more than 40 locations that stretch from Williamsburg, VA to Elizabeth City, NC, with special units for neonatal and pediatric intensive care, cancer care, acute inpatient rehabilitation, medical and surgical care, and transitional care. As a freestanding, full-service children’s hospital, the entire facility and all members of the medical team are devoted exclusively to the needs of young people, and the patients benefit from the full range of pediatric specialists and support services available only at freestanding children’s hospitals.

Veteran Recruiters

Founded in 1998 by Tom and Paula Christopher (former HR executives with GE, Pepsi, Progressive Insurance and Citigroup), The Christopher Group is a leading boutique HR executive search and staffing solutions firms. The firm is staffed by former HR professionals and trained search practitioners who use proprietary, scientific, and industry-leading systems, tools, and processes. The firm has offices in Willoughby, OH; Sarasota, FL; and Kansas City, MO.

Mr. Christopher has a personal practice focused primarily at the VP, SVP and CHRO levels. He has completed executive HR searches, with a diverse set of clients, across multiple industry verticals including but not limited to Pepsi, Honeywell, Capital One, BP, Kraft, US Foods, Raytheon, Ingersoll-Rand, Vanderbilt University, Delaware North, CDW, Medco, Citigroup, Johns Hopkins University, Eastman Chemical, Comcast, and many others. With over 30 years of experience in human resources and executive search, his deep understanding of business strategy, organizational structures, and talent acquisition/ assessment/ development have allowed him to become an invaluable search and business partner to senior executives at a list of Fortune 500 organizations.

For more than 30 years, Dr. Anselmi has served as a consultant to organizational leadership on human capital management issues such as talent selection, performance management, development, and movement, organizational effectiveness, change management, and leadership development. Dr. Anselmi has held a variety of leadership roles with companies such as Aon Consulting, Frito-Lay, Dell, Microsoft and Materion. Most recently he was vice president, global talent management at Diebold Nixdorf, where he led the talent acquisition, learning and development, and talent management teams.

The Christopher Group recently recruited Case McGee as chief people officer of Clayton Homes Building Group (CHGB), the largest builder of manufactured housing and modular homes in the U.S. and a Berkshire Hathaway company. “This was one of the more difficult and rewarding searches that we have completed in recent memory,” said Nat Schiffer , managing director. “Clayton Homes has such an incredibly successful and defined culture. They are a legendary employment brand in the region and beyond. They do not often recruit from the outside, especially for C-suite roles, and therefore finding the right fit was 80 percent-plus of the challenge in executing the search. Dr. Anselmi and I interviewed scores of candidates that were technically capable of doing the job – but finding the right chemical profile to successfully assimilate into the Clayton professional family was the real trick. This is another example of our ability to meet the needs of the most discerning clients where the stakes of a failed hire could not be greater,” he added.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media