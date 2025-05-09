The Christopher Group Expands Interim/Fractional Services Division

May 9, 2025 – The Christopher Group (TCG), a boutique HR executive search and business solutions recruiting firm, has expanded with the addition of Eric Torigian as managing partner, interim/fractional services division. “Eric is a former CHRO multiple times over, he has independent consulting experience, and has a pedigreed tenure with the likes of Pepsi and Ford,” said Nat Schiffer, CEO of The Christopher Group. “TCG and Eric have partnered many times in all segments of our business. We have placed Eric, he has hired TCG as a CHRO and we have partnered with him many times in our fractional /interim business. It is safe to say we know each other well. Eric is going to bring a tip of the spear energy to the business development in our Interim and fractional business as well as executive search.”

A globally respected HR executive, advisor, and thought leader, Mr. Torigian brings more than three decades of experience leading transformational HR strategies for Fortune 500 companies, mid cap, and PE sponsored companies as well as advising C-suite leaders across industries. He has held senior HR leadership positions at companies including Ford, Pepsi, NBC/Universal, and Comcast, where he established himself as a trusted business partner and change agent. As the founder of CHRO Solutions, Mr. Torigian has also advised numerous organizations on aligning human capital strategy with long-term business goals, earning recognition across the HR community for his practical insight and forward-thinking leadership.

In this key leadership role, Mr. Torigian will spearhead the growth and innovation of TCG’s interim and fractional services division, expanding the firm’s ability to deliver agile, high-impact HR solutions tailored to today’s dynamic business needs. “His deep expertise in executive leadership, organizational design, and talent strategy makes him uniquely positioned to support clients navigating critical inflection points with flexible, strategic HR talent,” the firm said. As managing partner, Mr. Torigian will lead TCG’s efforts to meet rising demand for interim and fractional HR solutions—supporting clients with timely, expert placements that enable growth, continuity, and transformation. He will also play a pivotal role in shaping the firm’s go-to-market strategy for this expanding service offering.

“From Fortune 5 to teams of 5, every company deserves world-class HR leadership that drives the business forward,” Mr. Torigian said. “At The Christopher Group, we’re building an Interim and Fractional HR model that delivers exactly that — speed, strategy, and measurable impact, all with financial discipline. I’m honored to work with this incredible team as we help clients make what I hope will be impactful HR decisions.”

Founded in 1998, The Christopher Group has expanded its offerings beyond traditional executive search to deliver agile HR business solutions, including executive search, interim HR leaders, fractional CHROs, and HR advisory & consulting. The firm serves large corporations, middle-market companies, private equity firms, family-owned enterprises, and closely-held businesses, providing comprehensive solutions to their human capital challenges.

TCG boasts a team of seasoned HR executives with backgrounds from companies, including Pepsi, GE, Merrill Lynch, Novartis, Dell, Microsoft, and Citi Bank. The firm’s leadership team, who acquired the firm in April 2023, is comprised of managing partners Mr. Schiffer, Pam Noble, Ayla Maloney, and Tobin Anselmi.

Continuum Talent Solutions

Late last year, The Christopher Group launched Continuum Talent Solutions, a platform designed to empower independent executive search consultants. Continuum offers a seamless, end-to-end solution for consultants with established client relationships who aspire to run their own business without the complexities of back-office operations.

“With the highest commission structure in the industry, Continuum is already generating significant traction, with several seasoned industry veterans expressing verbal commitments,” said Mr. Schiffer. “This platform is built to scale quickly. We are focused on attracting experienced executive search leaders from all industry verticals by providing them the systems, processes, and digital marketing tools needed to succeed.”

Leading and Scaling with Talent

Talent has become the cornerstone of value creation in private equity, shaping the success of portfolio companies and driving superior returns. As traditional levers like financial engineering and cost optimization face diminishing returns, private equity firms are increasingly focused on leadership and operational excellence to unlock growth. The role of talent leaders has never been more critical—they are the architects of transformative strategies, aligning people and processes to maximize organizational potential and achieve sustainable scalability.

Hunt Scanlon Media is convening hundreds of operating partners, chief talent officers, and executive recruiters at the Harvard Club in New York on May 15, 2025. We will examine the vital role talent professionals play in driving value creation—from shaping investment strategies and operational initiatives to fostering leadership excellence and organizational growth.

Continuum Talent Solutions offers a comprehensive suite of services, including: State-of-the-art technology and systems; end-to-end back-office support from contracting to invoicing; and cutting-edge digital marketing resources to enhance consultants’ market presence

“The goal of Continuum is to provide consultants with the freedom to focus on building client relationships and growing their business, while we take care of the rest,” said Mr. Schiffer. “We see this as a game-changer for the executive search industry. This new platform reflects TCG’s ongoing commitment to innovation and supporting top talent, enabling independent consultants to thrive in a competitive market without compromising on infrastructure and support.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief and Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media