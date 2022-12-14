The Barton Partnership Appoints Executive Chair

December 14, 2022 – The Barton Partnership a U.K.-based executive search firm, has appointed Tara Ricks as its executive chair. “Securing Tara as executive chair is a coup for the company,” said Nicholas Barton, founder. “Her track record, extensive experience, and industry credentials speak for themselves, and I have no doubt she will add tremendous value to our growth plans. I am excited to be working with her and look forward to this next chapter.” Ms. Ricks brings over 25 years of recruitment industry experience, possessing a proven track record of creating shareholder value through strategic growth, driving international expansion, and M&A. She was listed in the “Global Power 100 Women in Staffing” and is a previous chair of APSCo.

Ms. Ricks joined The Barton Partnership as an advisor in 2020. In her new role as executive chair, she will work closely with the group managing director and the wider senior management team to support the strategic direction of the business, driving talent development and revenue growth.

“I am hugely excited to be taking on this new role at such a dynamic period of the firm’s growth,” said Ms. Ricks. “The Barton Partnership is already a leading search firm that truly dominates its niche. We now have a clear two-year vision and plan that accelerates growth and ambition, and I very much look forward to working closely with the team as we position the business for even greater success.”

Since 2014, The Barton Partnership’s independent consulting business has delivered more than 1,600 projects to clients globally through a curated network of more than 5,000 independent consultants.

The Barton Partnership is an executive recruitment firm providing permanent search and independent consulting services across all aspects of strategy and M&A, digital, data and analytics, ESG and sustainability, and transformation and change.

With offices in New York, Chicago, Paris, Singapore, and Hong Kong, The Barton Partnership’s clients include FTSE listed and Fortune 500 companies across all sectors/industries, SMEs, strategic, innovation and management consulting firms (large and boutique), global financial services, and private equity and venture capital organizations.

New Chief People Officer

The Barton Partnership recently named Nicola Oates as chief people officer. Based in London, she will lead firm’s global people function, aligning our people strategy to our business strategy and driving talent acquisition, learning and development, DEI initiatives, and HR business partnering. Ms. Oates brings more than 20 years of experience leading talent and development for global recruitment businesses.

The Barton Partnership Appoints Senior Leaders

The Barton Partnership has expanded its North American business with two senior appointments: Michael Harrison Neier as head of professional services and Gareth Davies as leader of its independent consulting practice. “I am delighted to have Michael and Gareth on board as we continue to expand our global footprint,” said Nicholas Barton, founder and CEO of The Barton Partnership. “They are fantastic additions to the team and bring valuable experience as we accelerate our growth across the region.”

“Talent is a central pillar to our success, and I am thrilled to have Nikki on board as we enter our next stage of growth,” said Oliver Phoenix, group managing director. “She will be a crucial asset to the senior leadership team as we continue to grow and develop as a business, whilst ensuring we remain a people-centric culture that authentically aligns with our values.”

“I’m delighted to be joining The Barton Partnership, an award-winning organization that puts its people at the heart of its strategy,” said Ms. Oates. “I see great potential in working with an accomplished senior leadership team and providing expertise to attract and develop exceptional recruitment professionals.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media