Terra Search Partners Names Co-Leader of Affordable Housing and Impact Investing Practice

November 17, 2021 – San Francisco, CA-based, real estate focused executive recruiting firm Terra Search Partners recently appointed Becky Regan as managing director and co-lead the firm’s affordable housing and impact investing practice. She will work alongside partner Greg Melanson. Additionally, with Regan’s hire, the firm extends its footprint in the Northeast. “At Terra Search, we are inspired by the power of real estate to drive the economy, influence people’s lives, and impact the environment,” said Matt Slepin, founder and managing partner of Terra. “We’re thrilled to welcome someone as experienced and passionate as Becky to our team to help expand our affordable housing mission and bolster our evolving practice working with community development practitioners as well as to add to our growing team on the East Coast.”

For the past 30 years, Ms. Regan has worked in the commercial real estate industry as a lender and leader of Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI), creating strategies that bring new capital to multifamily affordable housing developers. To support low-income and underserved communities, she has focused on utilizing new social enterprises to develop unique opportunities for affordable housing and community development.

Most recently, Ms. Regan has served as chief innovation officer, EVP and president, capital markets at Housing Partnership Network (HPN), a national association of the country’s leading mission driven, non-profit CDFIs and affordable housing developers, where she led all aspects of capital raising from 2011-2020. During her career, Ms. Regan has held executive leadership positions at financial institutions and non-profit organizations. Her vast range of responsibilities has included lending, strategy, management, debt, equity and grant-capital raising, and board engagement.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the Terra Search team to support clients addressing the critical issues surrounding affordable housing, which have been exacerbated under the weight of inequality and the pandemic, particularly for people and communities of color,” said Ms. Regan. “Thousands of Americans have been impacted and today’s affordable housing crisis requires purposeful action and sustainable solutions. Terra is actively working to create those solutions that initiate change, and I am eager to contribute.”

Since its founding in 2006, Terra Search Partners has been committed to supporting clients in affordable housing and community development, including both non-profit and for-profit organizations at the national, regional, and local level. With team members in San Francisco, Washington, D.C., New York and Boston, Terra works nationally and is committed to connected client relationships that match candidates with a company’s core culture, while supporting each client as a strategic partner and advisor.

“Our focus has always been to find the meaning behind the personalities and corporate cultures in our business and to seek out clients and candidates that are as much curators and stewards of our communities as they are experts in the industry,” said Mr. Slepin.

“A company can only be as diverse and agile as the people who work there. Like every industry, real estate is elevating itself to meet the ever-more sophisticated and challenging business dynamics and competitive market, and we needed our brand to elevate as well. Whether it’s navigating a pandemic, promoting inclusion, or just plain competing in the marketplace, companies in our space require a unique blend of professionals to work as a cohesive team. Every team we’ve aided in assembling brings the potential to help shape the future of the real estate industry. It’s a responsibility we proudly embrace,” he noted.

