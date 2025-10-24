Summit Search Group Expands in Winnipeg

October 24, 2025 – Ontario-headquartered executive recruiting firm Summit Search Group has expanded with the addition of Erin Steeves to Prairies team as a recruitment coordinator. Based in Winnipeg, she will focus on recruitment across Manitoba and Saskatchewan. Over the past year, Summit Search Group has experienced strong momentum in the Prairies, driven by great client partnerships and increasing demand for specialized recruitment services. “To continue providing the same high level of attention and care, the firm has expanded its team with the addition of Erin,” Summit Search Group said.

“We are thrilled to welcome Erin to the Summit Search Group Prairies team,” said Jessica Willis, partner at Summit Search Group. “As we continue to grow and work more deeply with our clients, it is important that we expand our team to meet that demand while still delivering the exceptional service and personalized approach our clients rely on. Erin’s ability to build relationships and create meaningful connections will be a great benefit to the organizations we partner with.”

Ms. Steeves brings more than a decade of customer-facing experience, where she discovered her passion for recruitment through her ability to connect with people on a deeper level. She has placed candidates in industries such as manufacturing and digital marketing. Previously, Ms. Steeves was an HR business partner with Metric Marketing. Before that, she was an HR administrator with Monarch Industries.

Summit Search Group has offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa and Halifax. They serve the pharmaceutical, accounting, financial services, insurance, oil & gas, industrial, retail, IT, consumer goods and other industries. Over the past two and a half decades, the firm has partnered with thousands of clients — from startups and non-profits to Fortune 500 companies — to find, attract, and retain senior talent.

As a managing partner and founding member of Summit Search Group, Bruce Proctor is a specialist in mid to senior level search and leads the firm’s industrial and technical sales and management recruiting practices. With over 20 years experience conducting high-impact searches, he has demonstrated an ability to consistently deliver value across all industrial based sectors. Whether serving emerging or established clients he has led engagements in electrical/mechanical, oil and gas, energy sectors, material handling and supply chain to name a few.

Pro Bono Search

Summit Search Group recently assisted in the recruitment of Kate Sjoberg as executive director of Resource Assistance for Youth (RaY). This executive search was conducted as part of Summit’s 2025 Pro Bono Search Initiative, an annual program dedicated to supporting leadership transitions in Manitoba’s non-profit sector. “We’re pleased to announce the recent hire of Kate Sjoberg as executive director,” Summit Search Group said. “Kate’s longstanding leadership in Winnipeg in the areas of poverty, housing and youth, as well as her advocacy background, will continue to strengthen RaY’s efforts to end youth homelessness in Winnipeg.”

Related: The C-Suite in the Age of Machines

Ms. Sjoberg brings over two decades of experience in community development, social policy, and non-profit leadership. Most recently, Ms. Sjoberg served as director of community initiatives at Main Street Project, where she led critical programming supporting Winnipeg’s most vulnerable populations.

Resource Assistance for Youth is a non-profit organization in Winnipeg that provides support, advocacy, and essential services to youth experiencing homelessness and crisis. Their work is rooted in harm reduction and youth empowerment, helping young people access housing, healthcare, education, employment, and community.

The Select Guide to America’s Top 250 Executive Search Firms

Hunt Scanlon Media proudly presents the Select Guide to America’s Top 250 Executive Search Firms.

This comprehensive online directory is your definitive resource for finding the best executive search firms to serve your talent needs.

Our guide is meticulously curated to connect you with leading firms that specialize in various industries and functions, ensuring you find the perfect match for your executive recruitment needs.

Now in its fourth year, the Summit Search Group Pro Bono Search Initiative provides complimentary executive recruitment services to a selected Manitoba-based nonprofit or charity each year. Past recipients include 1JustCity, Volunteer Manitoba, and the Canadian Muslim Women’s Institute.

Summit’s pro bono executive search program aims to remove barriers to accessing top leadership talent by offering no-cost, high-impact recruitment for nonprofits across Manitoba. “These pro bono executive searches reflect our commitment to community and purpose-driven hiring,” the firm said.

Related: The Strategic Imperative for Unified Platforms in Executive Search

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief and Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media