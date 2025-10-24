Kestria Appoints Leader of AI Ambassadors Group

October 24, 2025 – Kestria, formerly known as IRC Global Executive Search Partners, has named Thomas Suter as the new leader of the AI Ambassadors Group. Under his leadership, the group will continue to innovate, ensuring technology enhances efficiency without compromising personalized, strategic advisory.

“At Kestria, we see the thoughtful integration of AI not as a replacement, but as a powerful extension of our expertise,” said Stepan Motejzik, Kestria’s global alliance director. “By empowering our AI ambassadors group under Thomas Suter’s leadership, we’re ensuring that innovation directly supports our consultants in what matters most — building trusted relationships, understanding cultural nuances and guiding clients through their most strategic leadership decisions. This appointment reinforces our positioning as a premium, forward-looking global executive search alliance, fluent not only in finding leaders but also in adapting the tools that define the future of our profession.”

Mr. Suter is managing partner, co-owner and founder of Viavanta, Kestria Switzerland. He has over 15 years of experience in international executive search, focusing on personalities at the management and board level in the retail, consumer goods and digital/ICT sectors. “Together with Thomas Muhmenthaler, he invented and established the Multiple Search Initiative, highlighting Viavanta’s unique selling position as a trendsetter in recruitment in Switzerland,” Kestria said.

“I am grateful to Kestria for the trust placed in me through this appointment,” Mr. Suter said. “Contributing to the advancement of AI innovation within Kestria, a key driver for the future of our industry, is a responsibility I am proud to carry. AI enables us to offer enhanced services to our clients while maintaining an even stronger focus on people. At the same time, the future skills of individuals will be critical in complementing these technological advances. Equally important, we remain committed to sharing knowledge across our global membership, learning from one another and ensuring that all partners benefit from this journey.”

Kestria has partners in over 40 countries and 90 cities across Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The consortium has completed more than 40,000 assignments for more than 4,000 clients, from game-changing start-ups to major global players.

New Member Firm

Kestria recently added a new member firm in Mexico with the addition of Performance Talent Consulting International, a boutique consultancy specializing in executive search, talent management and organizational development. “Kestria is delighted to welcome a new member firm in Mexico, marking a key milestone in our alliance’s growth across Latin America,” the consortium said. “This step underscores our commitment to combining local expertise with a global perspective in all major regions. Expanding our presence in Mexico strengthens our ability to deliver seamless collaboration and innovative talent solutions across borders.”

“Welcoming our new partner in Mexico marks more than an expansion, it’s a bold step in strengthening Kestria’s global reach,” said Katerina Meimaroglou, president of the Kestria executive board. “Together, we connect insights across borders, empower leaders and shape success across the Americas.”

“In today’s talent-driven marketplace, the ability to identify, engage, attract, hire and retain top-performing passive and semi-passive candidates with a global perspective is essential for the sustained success of any organization,” said Jens Hagedorn, managing partner, Kestria Mexico: Performance Talent Consulting International.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media