Steven John & Associates Tapped by Earthjustice to Lead General Counsel Search

December 17, 2021 – Legal recruiting continues to be a hot area for search firms. Lawyers employed by government agencies in particular have been on the move in recent months, according to Hunt Scanlon Media. Employment of lawyers is projected to grow 10 percent through 2022. Demand for legal work is expected to be robust as individuals, businesses and all levels of government require legal services in the U.S. and internationally. Executive search firm Steven John & Associates was recently called in by Earthjustice to lead its search for a new general counsel. Steve John and Jason Snyder are leading the assignment.

The general counsel is responsible for providing legal advice and counsel to the president. They will also advise executive and program leadership teams, board and all staff members on a range of matters. This executive also leads and facilitates the risk management strategy for the organization. In addition, the general counsel supports the law practice management functions of the public interest law firm, including supervising the deputy general counsel and overseeing other general counsel office staff including the litigation operations manager, E-discovery specialist and litigation specialists.

Candidates must have a law degree and at least 15 years of successful experience practicing law as well as bar admission and good standing in the jurisdiction where the candidate will practice. Membership in the California bar or knowledge of California law is preferred. Those with strong credentials and experience located in Washington, D.C. and belonging to the Washington, D.C., bar will also be considered. In addition, previous experience as general counsel or lead senior attorney with broad portfolio and staff management experience is desired.

Preferred Experience:

Knowledge of non-profit corporate law in the state of California.

Significant experience working with clients in a corporate law department.

Experience supervising staff and contributing to training and organizational learning.

Experience with commercial real estate leases.

Experience in analyzing and addressing legal ethics matters.

Knowledge of state and local lobbying laws.

Knowledge of laws governing all aspects of fundraising.

Experience determining risks and business requirements of countries other than the US.

Experience overseeing a corporate insurance program or knowledge of insurance law.

Some knowledge of U.S. immigration law.

Founded in 1971, Earthjustice is a non-profit environmental law organization. The non-profit says it uses the power of law and the strength of partnership to protect people’s health, to preserve magnificent places and wildlife, to advance clean energy and to combat climate change. Earthjustice partners with thousands of groups, supporters, individuals, and communities to engage critical environmental issues and bring about positive change.

Boutique Recruiters

Steven John & Associates is a boutique executive search and talent advisory firm focused on senior in-house legal leaders and their organizations. The firm partners with client organizations to attract, retain and develop chief legal officers, general counsel, chief compliance officers, divisional general counsel, and other senior subject matter experts within corporate legal departments. Steven John & Associates specializes in roles within the legal profession rather than on a single industry vertical. Its clients are diverse and include private and public companies, large non-profits, private philanthropies, and academic institutions. The organizations that the firm works with have offices throughout the U.S., and its typical searches are national in scope.

After several years with both a leading attorney search consultancy as well as one of the world’s leading executive search firms, Mr. John launched Steven John & Associates to serve organizations in need of expert legal talent. He brings a wealth of experience in the recruitment of attorneys from a wide range of disciplines. That experience reflects a broad range of industries and includes both private and public companies as well as academic and not-for-profit institutions. In addition to his general counsel search practice, Mr. John has developed particular expertise in the recruitment of attorneys in real estate, intellectual property, higher education law, social justice, and regulatory compliance in a number of highly regulated industries.

Mr. Snyder joined Steven John & Associates in 2016 and serves as the firm’s managing director of operations. He currently leads the firm’s key operational functions including research, marketing, and finance. In addition to his operational role, Mr. Snyder is actively involved in all search execution strategies, working closely with our firm’s clients and candidates.

Related: Steven John & Associates Recruits Deputy General Counsel and Global Head of Commercial Legal for Snap

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media