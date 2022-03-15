Spencer Stuart Appoints CFO

March 15, 2022 – Spencer Stuart has recruited Christine Laurens, former chief financial officer for global management consulting firm Kearney, as its new CFO. She succeeds Valerie Harper, who becomes the firm’s head of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific. “We are delighted to welcome Christine Laurens to Spencer Stuart as our chief financial officer and member of our global leadership team,” said Ben Williams, chief executive officer of Spencer Stuart. “Christine is a deeply experienced finance leader in professional services and brings a global perspective and growth mindset to our firm.”

“I am passionate about leadership and the firm’s focus on discovering and developing leadership for a better future strongly resonates with me,” said Ms. Laurens. “I am looking forward to partnering with the Spencer Stuart team to positively impact our stakeholders and deliver meaningful outcomes.” Ms. Laurens, who is based in Chicago, was with Kearney for more than two decades. In addition to her work as CFO, she was a member of the firm’s operating committee. As CFO, she led the global finance, IT, real estate, and procurement groups serving 44 countries. Ms. Laurens joined Kearney in 2002 as Southwest European finance director in Paris, subsequently assuming increasing levels of EMEA finance leadership at the firm before being named CFO. Previously, she was CFO of Keyrus, a technology consultancy listed on the Euronext High Growth Exchange. Ms. Laurens also served as managing director of the French subsidiary of Agency.com, a NASDAQ-listed internet services agency. She started her career with EY in Paris in its technology and media practice.

Privately held since 1956, Spencer Stuart focuses on delivering knowledge, insight, and results through the collaborative efforts of a team of search professionals, now spanning 56 offices, 30 countries and more than 50 practice specialties. Spencer Stuart helps clients address their leadership needs in areas such as senior-level executive search, board recruitment, board effectiveness, succession planning, in-depth senior management assessment and many other facets of organizational effectiveness.

New C-Suite Leaders

Last fall, Spencer Stuart named Lucy Lopez as general counsel and chief legal officer. She succeeded Dave Rasmussen, who retired after 24 years with the firm. “Her extensive legal background within professional services, deep experience in serving clients effectively and helping evolving businesses grow, as well as her demonstrated commitment to supporting and developing others, makes her an ideal choice for this role,” said Mr. Williams.

Ms. Lopez, who is based in New York, joined Spencer Stuart after more than two decades with McKinsey & Company, most recently serving as deputy general counsel and head of legal, Americas.

The firm also recently added Wanda Felton, former vice chair and first vice president of the Export-Import Bank, as senior advisor to the firm’s board practice. As senior advisor, Ms. Felton acts as a key thought leader, advising Spencer Stuart’s North American board practice on expanding diversity capabilities and recruiting efforts as well as helping to connect the firm with the diverse governance community.

Other New Leaders

In addition, Spencer Stuart recently appointed Shami Iqbal as U.K. managing partner. He succeeded Simon Fenton, who has served a three-year term as managing partner following his return to the U.K. after seven years based in Hong Kong from where he led the firm’s Asia-Pacific business. Prior to taking up his role as U.K. managing partner, Mr. Iqbal led the firm’s legal, compliance, and government affairs practice in EMEA and chaired Spencer Stuart U.K.’s diversity equity and inclusion committee.

Last fall, the firm also added Brickson Diamond to its roster. He is a consultant and client advisor with expertise in diversity, equity and inclusion, working with clients in executive search, leadership succession and development. Mr. Diamond is based in Spencer Stuart’s Los Angeles office and is a member of the firm’s technology, media and telecommunications practice. He works across a range of industry and functional sectors.

Spencer Stuart also acquired the consultancy Mr. Diamond founded and led since 2017, Big Answers LLC, which helps clients amplify their values, success and diversity, equity, and inclusion strategies.

“Brickson is a proven leader in discovering, developing, and connecting leadership talent from historically underrepresented groups. He has a wealth of experience in engaging with boards and leadership teams across industries to help them advance their progress, which will further enable us help our clients achieve their objectives,” said Eric Leventhal, head of the Americas region for Spencer Stuart.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media