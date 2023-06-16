Solomon Page Appoints VP of Business Development

June 16, 2023 – Responding to increased global demand for healthcare services, New York City headquartered executive search firm Solomon Page has expanded its healthcare staffing division by naming Tricia Weathers as vice president of business development. She will lead business development initiatives under the direction of Ron DeGasperis. Based in Georgia, Ms. Weathers will be supporting the team on a national level, with an emphasized focus on building customized solutions for clients. “Through this relationship-driven approach, the team strives to grow its practice and develop deep-rooted connections with the facilities that continue to persevere and make an impact within the healthcare industry,” Solomon Page said.

Ms. Weathers has worked in the recruiting industry for over 20 years. During this time, she held both recruiting and business development positions, and worked both directly with healthcare facilities nationwide as well as partnered with managed service providers (MSPs) and vendor management systems (VMSs). In addition, she also made a shift to working on the healthcare client side, where she focused primarily on pharmaceutical benefit management. During her career, Ms. Weathers has held positions with SnapNurse, Fastaff Travel Nursing, AHSA, ShiftWise, Career Personnel Service, and others.

Solomon Page healthcare division specializes in providing hospitals, medical centers, clinics, and nursing facilities with medical staff including nurses, allied resources, and locum tenens. The healthcare staffing division joins other well-established Solomon Page divisions, which currently service the healthcare industry, including the healthcare and life sciences executive search division and Clinical Resource Network (CRN). The healthcare and life sciences executive search division has been in existence since the company’s inception and consists of a team that has over three decades of experience in the marketplace. CRN, established in 2002, provides strategic clinical staffing solutions across many disciplines and major therapeutic areas for a range of clients – from biotechs and CROs to major pharmaceutical and device companies.

Founded in 1990, Solomon Page is a specialty niche provider of recruitment and executive search solutions across a wide array of functions and industries. Lloyd Solomon and Scott Page are the firm’s co-founders and managing directors.

Mr. Solomon provides leadership and direction for the execution of Solomon Page’s vision. He is accountable for creating revenue growth and enterprise value through the implementation of profitability targets and achievement of financial goals within disciplined guidelines and parameters.

Solomon Page Partners with Shatterproof

Solomon Page recently partnered with the Shatterproof, a national organization committed to ending addiction through advocacy and educational resources, conducting a fundraiser in January and February. The search firm also interviewed Lauren Lawson-Zilai, senior director, media and public relations for Norwalk, CT-based Shatterproof, to learn more about the non-profit’s mission and in turn, help spread awareness. “Connecting with individuals around the corner or across the country is integral to Solomon Page,” said the search firm. “Advocacy within our communities makes us stronger. Fulfilling this mission with our SP Cares initiative allows us to remain loyal to the communities we serve.”

Mr. Page provides leadership and direction for the execution of the company’s vision and objectives. In addition, he has built and led the financial services division since the firm’s inception in 1990. For 30 years, the practice has served global financial institutions including investment banks, alternative asset managers, private equity, and private family offices.

Recent Addition

Solomon Page recently expanded its fashion and beauty perm division with the addition of Mindy DeHaven as vice president, reporting to managing director Sue Lamoreaux. Ms. DeHaven will leverage her 20 years of recruiting and business development experience to expand the firm’s service offerings by providing technical and scientific recruiting for cosmetic brands, manufacturers, and suppliers.

Prior to joining Solomon Page, Ms. DeHaven served as a managing partner with a boutique recruiting agency Frank Group, and focused on direct hire placements and business development for consumer product brands and manufacturers. Leading the health and beauty division, she specialized in executive-level roles in research and development, quality, regulatory, and engineering. Previous to this role, Ms. DeHaven held a sales and marketing position working for an agency that specialized in retained executive search. “Throughout the past two decades, Mindy has been exposed to all the intricacies of recruiting as well as the niche processes of the consumer product industry – making the expertise and insight she is bringing to the Solomon Page fashion and beauty perm team invaluable,” the search firm said.

