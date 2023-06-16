Wilton & Bain Grows Leadership Team

June 16, 2023 – Wilton & Bain has expanded with the addition of Sam Wallace as a partner in its North American technology practice and as part of the wider leadership team. She will be based in Los Angeles. Ms. Wallace joins the firm to support its strategic global expansion, partnering with the current U.S. team, and deepening the opportunities for global collaboration. “I am absolutely delighted that Sam Wallace is joining Wilton & Bain, more than 20 years after she and I last worked together,” said David Heron, CEO. Sam will play a key role in the continued growth of our technology practice in North America, and part of the wider partner group and leadership team at the firm. She brings strong networks and experience, alongside her focus and care for the development of talent; something we are passionate about. She joins at a critical and exciting point in the current investment phase for our firm.”

Ms. Wallace has over 20 years of experience partnering with clients and candidates in the U.K., Canada, and the U.S. Her clients have ranged from Fortune 100 to early-stage hyper growth companies, and she is dedicated to partnering with technology executives to solve critical talent needs. Ms. Wallace specializes in the placement of data, analytics, AI, and technology executives within both PE and venture backed firms as well as established professional services and technology businesses.

Prior to joining Wilton & Bain, Ms. Wallace was a managing director with Sheffield Haworth, leading the expansion of the North American technology and professional services market. Prior to that she held a variety of progressively senior roles during her 12-year career with Korn Ferry, relocating to the U.S., building a team, and receiving the Korn Ferry Founders Award. Ms. Wallace is a passionate advocate for women in technology, supporting inclusion and diversity, taking an active role as a member of UPWARD (Uniting Professional Women, Advancing Relationships and Discussion). She is a founding member of Chief and an active member and contributor to Forbes Business Council.

“It’s all about the people for me,” Ms. Wallace said. “I love executive search and working alongside committed, passionate, authentic people is what drives me. There is no question that David Heron and the team at Wilton and Bain live this, and I am excited to join the team at this exciting point in their journey.”

Founded in 2001 by Jeremy Mobbs and Ben Latreuille, Wilton & Bain provides executive search, interim management/consulting, and technology resourcing services to the technology, professional services, and converging digital markets. With offices in London, New York, Austin, Toronto, and Ireland, the firm has an expertise in technology to focus on digital transformation for clients across TMT, retail, consumer, financial services, insurance, and utilities.

A Second Management Buyout

Last year, Wilton & Bain secured investment from Beechbrook Capital to fund a second management buyout, bringing 12 new partners into the shareholding structure to support the future growth of the firm. There will also be a pool of unallocated equity for future individuals.

“Five years after Wilton & Bain’s initial MBO the firm has trebled in size and now takes another important step towards becoming a widely held partnership, with the support of our financial partners Beechbrook,” said Piers Marmion, chairman of Wilton & Bain. “This transaction endorses the resilience Wilton & Bain has shown and its rare growth prospects, recognizing the capability of its enlightened management and the strength of its compelling ownership culture, as it welcomes another 12 new partners as shareholders. As Wilton & Bain matures, unusually it is becoming more dynamic, driven by the collective force of partners who are now owners. Its prospects are exceptional.”

Beechbrook Capital, a specialist direct lender founded in 2008, invests in SMEs across a range of industries in the U.K. and Europe. By the end of June, the firm had raised more than €1 billion through eight funds and invested in 85 companies in the European lower mid-market, including 60-plus in the U.K. Beechbrook’s U.K. SME Credit funds provide finance to predominantly non private equity-backed SMEs in the U.K., investing between £5 million and £15 million per transaction.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media