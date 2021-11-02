SmartRecruiters Appoints Chief People Officer

November 2, 2021 – SmartRecruiters has named Lisa Sterling as chief people officer. “Hiring success is business success, with our commitment to helping people find the jobs they love and making hiring easier, Lisa will be paramount in leading the effort to ensure that SmartRecruiters continues to change lives all over the world,” said Jerome Ternynck, founder and CEO of SmartRecruiters. “It starts with equipping our own employees with the tools they need to succeed personally and professionally, and I have no doubt that Lisa will make an impact within our organization.” Ms. Sterling brings more than 20 years of experience as a C-suite leader and HCM product expert. She will oversee the global people function, including hiring success, diversity, culture and CSR initiatives.

“When it comes to developing people and transforming culture, Lisa is one of the most passionate leaders I’ve ever met,” Mr. Ternynck said. “She understands that who you hire defines your business success and knows what it takes to scale a fast growing, high-tech company. I could not be more excited to partner with her to help our employees grow in order to accelerate our company’s success around the world.” Ms. Sterling has people and navigated organizations through IPOs at both Ceridian and more recently, EverCommerce. She also served as an advisor, mentor and coach to up and coming and current CHROs across the globe.

“The thing that resonates most with me is that SmartRecruiters and its leaders have always stayed true to putting people first,” said Ms. Sterling. “I want to work for a company that thinks about putting people over profit and truly understands that if you get the relationships with your employees right, everything else will work out.”

SmartRecruiters is a global provider of enterprise recruitment software, offering a cloud-based global talent acquisition suite. Over 4,000 companies worldwide use SmartRecruiters including brands like Bosch, LinkedIn, Skechers and Visa.

SmartRecruiters recently closed a $110 million Series E round led by Silver Lake Waterman with participation from existing investors Insight Partners and Mayfield Fund. The new capital brings the company’s total amount raised to $205 million, with a valuation of $1.5 billion. “Hiring talent and building human capital is more complex and important than ever, and SmartRecruiters is well positioned to help companies attract and land top talent,” said Shawn O’Neill, Managing director and group head, Silver Lake Waterman. “Their scale and customer growth are testament to their strong leadership and industry leading platform. We are excited to help fuel SmartRecruiters’ next growth chapter.”

New CFO

In September, SmartRecruiters named Jeremy Johnson as CFO to lead all finance-based functions including controlling, strategy, planning and analysis, reporting, tax, treasury, as well as legal operations. He is responsible for successfully guiding the company through its next stage of rapid growth. Mr. Johnson joined SmartRecruiters with experience, helping companies scale exponentially from $1 million in revenue to $1 billion and beyond. Previously, he was the SVP of financial planning and analysis, and investor relations at Ceridian, where he led the company through its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange.

“After a successful Series E funding round, it’s important that we consider how we will continue to scale our business efficiently,” said Mr. Ternynck. “Jeremy is paramount in this effort; to act as a strong executive partner and to create added value for our customers and our business.”

SmartRecruiters also recently added Rachel Orston as chief customer officer, to lead all post-sales functions and help customers achieve hiring success across their organizations. She is charged with managing all professional services, customer success and customer support teams. She joined SmartRecruiters with expertise as a serial entrepreneur, tech executive and customer success pioneer. She’s spent many years helping companies of all sizes grow exponentially, from $1 million to $1 billion and beyond. In her previous role as chief customer officer at BetterCloud, a hyper-growth SaaS operations management company, she led customer experience activities across the organization and execution across its customer success, services and support teams.

“It was important for me to hire a leader who was not only talented but passionate about helping our more than 4,000 customers achieve Hiring Success,” said Mr. Ternynck. “Rachel’s understanding and vision for best-in-class customer success and experience will undoubtedly give our customers a competitive edge in hiring top talent and will help SmartRecruiters scale our next-stages of growth.”

Related: SmartRecruiters Appoints Chief Diversity Officer

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media