Norman Broadbent Group Names Managing Director

November 2, 2021 – Norman Broadbent Group, a London-based executive recruitment and advisory firm, has appointed Sean Buchan as its new group managing director, reporting to CEO Kevin Davidson. The firm said Mr. Buchan will be responsible for operational leadership, driving performance and profitability improvements across the business, as well as continuing to generate revenues. He will also lead the Norman Broadbent’s sustainable growth agenda. “Sean has led and built market-leading executive search and leadership advisory businesses in the U.K. and the Middle East,” said Mr. Davidson. “He is a prolific revenue generator and trusted advisor to numerous clients in the U.K. and internationally.”

Executive chairman Peter Searle noted that Mr. Buchan will continue to be client-facing and revenue-generating, while also driving the company’s exciting growth agenda domestically and internationally. Mr. Buchan was most recently a co-founder of Ducatus Partners, which provides executive search, market intelligence and related leadership consultancy to clients across the energy, process, and infrastructure sectors. He was previously managing partner for boutique search firm, Maxwell Drummond International, where he was instrumental in driving growth.

“My aim is for Norman Broadbent to stand out as the employer and partner of choice within our chosen markets in the U.K. and internationally,” said Mr. Buchan.

Norman Broadbent provides talent acquisition and advisory services to clients that range from established corporations to high-growth innovators. Its services include board and executive search, interim management, research and insight, leadership consulting and assessment, and executive-level recruitment solutions. Publicly listed on the London Stock Exchange, Norman Broadbent Group is backed by well-known city investors such as Jon Moulton, Judith MacKenzie of Downing Capital LLP, Ennismore and Gervais Williams of Premier Miton.

New Non-Executive Director

Norman Broadbent recently elected Angela Hickmore to its board as non-executive director. She joined Norman Broadbent in 2016, and in October 2020 she was appointed group managing director, reporting to group CEO. “On behalf of the board, I would like to welcome Angela to this new role for her within the company,” said Peter Searle, executive chairman. “Her industry expertise and strategic insight will be invaluable as we move into next phase of growth.”

“I’m delighted to be joining the board,” said Ms. Hickmore. “The last five years have flown by, and I have enjoyed the challenge of diversifying the service offerings and building the team. I look forward to using this experience in a new capacity on the board.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media