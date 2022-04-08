Slayton Search Partners Expands Senior Staff

April 8, 2022 – Chicago-based Slayton Search Partners has expanded with the addition of Kevin Strohl as vice president and principal. He will be focused on supporting the search firm within the finance function, building client relationships, and recruiting key finance professionals. “We’re confident that Kevin’s experience and expertise will reinforce Slayton’s commitment to the client experience,” said Richard Slayton, managing partner and CEO. “His addition to the team marks continued growth for our organization, and we’re excited to support him as he seeks to achieve results for our clients and our company.”

Mr. Strohl is a results-driven executive recruiting professional, adept at talent assessment, recruitment, and selection. He is a strategic advisor to candidates, business partners, and senior leaders. Expertise in all areas of executive recruiting including talent strategy, workforce planning, total rewards, leadership development, and talent acquisition. Mr. Strohl joins Slayton from Guaranteed Rate, where he served as director, executive search. Previously, he worked in an internal executive search capacity for both Gallagher and Allstate. Mr. Strohl began his executive search career at the Lucas Group within its industrial practice.

“I am excited to join a team of dedicated, experienced professionals at Slayton Search Partners,” said Mr. Strohl. “Slayton’s reputation in the industry is second to none, and I look forward to growing my career here and working to make an impact on both clients and talent.”

Established in 1985, Slayton Search Partners focuses on finding executive talent in the consumer, retail, financial services, insurance, industrial, and private equity sectors. The firm said that its network of industry leaders invariably leads it to opportunities outside of its core practice areas. Evolving markets, emerging technologies, and changing consumer habits have impacted all industries, said the search firm, and that the need for strong executive talent is far-reaching.

Recently Acquired

Professional services firm The Judge Group recently acquired Slayton Search Partners. The Judge Group is a provider of consulting, learning, and talent services with over 50 years of experience. The acquisition of Slayton Search Partners brings a retained executive search capabilities to Judge’s broad portfolio, the company said. “The acquisition of Slayton combines two leading providers of search services with decades of experience and expertise,” said Marty Judge, CEO. “Slayton’s reach, depth and expertise in executive search coupled with a dedication to creating impactful client experiences make them an ideal partner. Together, we will leverage our collective expertise to build new business relationships, develop deeper partnerships with existing clients, and grow into untapped markets.”

“We are very excited to have Slayton Search Partners join The Judge Group,” said Mr. Slayton. “When we looked at ways to grow our business, it became clear that it was time to extend our reach by merging with an organization that shares our dedication to client satisfaction. Through The Judge Group, Slayton will now be able to offer our clients a full suite of professional services while continuing to deliver leading executive search capabilities.”

The Judge Group will continue to operate Slayton Search Partners under that name. Stephen Green, president of Judge Inc, will add Mr. Slayton to his executive team.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media