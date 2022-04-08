Shelli Herman and Associates Assists Options for Learning with Chief Program Officer Search

April 8, 2022 – After a months-long, statewide search, Los Angeles-based Shelli Herman and Associates has assisted in the recruitment of Tracy Lynch as the new chief program officer with Options for Learning in Covina, CA. Ms. Lynch joined Options for Learning more than 17 years ago and has most recently served as director of the agency’s enrichment program, where for nearly eight years she has effectively managed before- and after-school programs for school-aged children throughout the San Gabriel Valley. In this newly created role, Ms. Lynch will be responsible for overseeing all the agency’s programs, including seven center-based programs and the childcare services division. The goal of the chief program officer position is to bring greater cohesion and synergy and to foster greater collaboration across all the agency’s programs with the goal of increasing the impact of the services they provide to children, families, and childcare providers. “I am excited to continue to support our mission of preparing children and supporting families for life success while strategically uniting our programs to create efficiency and optimal success,” said Ms. Lynch. “I am committed to our mission and am optimistic for our agency’s future, and I know, as a team, we will move forward together. As Helen Keller so eloquently said, ‘Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much.’”

Options for Learning started serving children and families in 1981. As a non-profit childcare and early learning agency, Options for Learning has been at the forefront of helping families either break the cycle of poverty and improve their lives by providing students and families with the tools to create a positive foundation for school, social, and life success.

Proven Recruiters

Shelli Herman and Associates has a long roster of clients, including Otis College of Art and Design; Catalina Island Conservancy; the Annenberg Foundation; Pacific Northwest College of Art; California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo; and University of California, Los Angeles.

Related: Shelli Herman and Associates Recruits CEO for Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County

Shelli Herman, who has 20 years of executive recruitment experience, has a strong record of leading searches and building upper management teams for a diverse clientele, including Fortune 500 companies. She has completed senior-level assignments in many industries, including consumer products, healthcare, high technology, and finance, as well as for non-profit and cultural organizations.

A sampling of Ms. Herman’s personal client roster includes AICAD: the Association of Independent Colleges of Art and Design; the Annenberg Foundation; the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation; California Institute of the Arts; The Capital Group Companies Inc.; City Year Los Angeles; Loyola Marymount University; Maryland Institute College of Art; the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles; the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (the San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park); the University of California, Los Angeles; the University of California, Irvine; and The Whitney Museum of American Art.

Defining the Chief Program Officer Position

According to ZipRecruiter, the role of the chief program officer is to develop, implement, and oversee a non-profit organization’s programming, such as designing outreach programs or job training courses for the homeless. The chief program officer consults with the executive director, CEO, and other executive managers at an organization to improve the existing programming and services, and plan or coordinate new programs. Other duties and responsibilities are to manage program implementation and funding; provide leadership to program coordinators, volunteers, and other staff; solicit feedback; and analyze the effectiveness of programs.

Chief program officers work mainly in the philanthropic sectors, according to ZipRecruiter. “You may work for a public health agency, such as a non-profit that provides recovery services to those with substance abuse or mental health issues, or an institution that offers low-income communities with job training or educational opportunities,” the company said. “Other CPOs work for shelters or organizations such as the United Way, providing outreach and community programs to tackle homelessness or unemployment. Some work at women’s day centers as advocates for women’s health and safety, while others find employment in youth centers or clubs.”

Related: Shelli Herman and Associates Recruits CFO for Catalina Island Conservancy

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media