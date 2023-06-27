SearchWide Global Seeks New Leader for the International Association of Exhibitions and Events

June 27, 2023 – Executive recruitment firm SearchWide Global has been retained by the International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE) to lead its search for a new president and chief executive officer. Executive vice president Mark Gnatovic is leading the assignment.

The incoming leader will be expected to provide executive leadership and inspire growth and innovation and position the organization for greatness. This individual must drive IAEE’s mission to globally promote the unique value of exhibitions and events and serve as the principal resource for those who plan, produce, and service the industry. The CEO will also provide organizational leadership and strategic counsel to the board and serve as the association’s representative with industry coalitions, partner organizations, and strategic alliances. “This dynamic leader with a proven track record of success will ultimately have the opportunity to significantly impact the industry and shape the future of IAEE,” the search firm said.

The CEO will manage a team of 25 full-time professional staff and an annual budget of over $6 million, produce the annual business operating plan and budget, oversee the support of all meetings of governance units, lead business development, direct top-line revenue-producing efforts, and advocate for the industry and the organization’s members.

SearchWide Global is seeking an authentic, flexible, and passionate leader to serve as IAEE’s CEO. Candidates should have at least 10 years of experience in a senior leadership position leading strategy, growth, teams, and budgets within the exhibitions and events industry or related field, or at least 10 years of experience as a senior leader (COO, ED, or CEO) for an association/non-profit. The firm is looking for a strategic leader who is passionate about operating within a growth mindset. This individual must exhibit passionate, patient, and high-energy leadership and should be highly ethical. They must have proven leadership and organizational problem-solving and strategy development and implementation as well as demonstrated success in the areas of finance, human resources, and governance and an ability to run a business effectively.

Established in 1928, the International Association of Exhibitions and Events is the largest association of the exhibitions and events industry in the world, with a membership of show organizers, exhibitors, and exhibition suppliers. Organizers of more than 20,000 exhibitions and buyer-seller events around the world are members of IAEE, and the organization advocates and promotes the awareness of face-to-face exhibitions and events as the primary medium for business development and growth.

Respected Recruiters

SearchWide Global, based in St. Paul, MN, is a full-service executive recruitment firm primarily for companies in the travel, tourism, hospitality, convention, trade association, venue management, and experiential marketing industries. The firm specializes in C-level and director-level executive searches for companies ranging in size from Fortune 500 corporations to mid-sized public and private companies and associations.

SearchWide Global was recently enlisted to find a chief diversity officer for the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority (MCCA) in Boston. Executive recruiter Donna Thornton is leading the assignment. The chief diversity officer will be expected to provide effective leadership to enable the MCCA to become more diverse and inclusive in developing its workforce, working environment, regional convention industry partnerships, procurement, and contracting, said SearchWide Global. This leader must work to enhance employment opportunities for women, minorities, veterans, and people with disabilities.

Mr. Gnatovic leads SearchWide Global’s venue search practice (convention centers, stadiums, arenas, fairs, and PAF facilities). He also manages the firm’s convention, tradeshow, and experiential event marketing segments, in addition to his work with DMOs, associations, and sports. Mr. Gnatovic served six years as a board trustee with the IAVM Foundation before joining IAVM’s board as an executive committee member and their leadership task force committee. Prior to SearchWide Global, he spent over 15 years in the convention industry.

Recently Called In

SearchWide Global was recently retained by the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce to lead its search for a new president and CEO. Nicole Newman, the search firm’s vice president, is leading the assignment. The president and CEO is hired by and responsible to the chamber of commerce board of directors. This position has the overall responsibility for the complete operation of the chamber of commerce and its affiliates – Boise Valley Economic Partnership (BVEP), Visit Boise, Boise Metro Chamber Foundation (which includes Boise Young Professionals, Leadership Boise, Leadership Boise Academy, and Leadership Boise Alumni) – as it involves program, planning, and operations.

The Boise Metro Chamber is Idaho’s only five-star accredited chamber. It is also Idaho’s largest business-first organization, advocating for the advancement of business and community. The non-profit is a convener for thought leadership, a catalyst for business growth, and a champion for change on issues that matter to the Treasure Valley business community.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media