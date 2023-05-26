SearchWide Global Seeks President and CEO for the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce

May 26, 2023 – Executive recruitment firm SearchWide Global has been retained by the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce to lead its search for a new president and CEO. Nicole Newman, the search firm’s vice president, is leading the assignment.

The president and CEO is hired by and responsible to the Chamber of Commerce board of directors. This position has the overall responsibility for the complete operation of the Chamber of Commerce and its affiliates – Boise Valley Economic Partnership (BVEP), Visit Boise, Boise Metro Chamber Foundation (which includes Boise Young Professionals, Leadership Boise, Leadership Boise Academy, and Leadership Boise Alumni) – as it involves program, planning, and operations. Top priorities for this position include reviewing and evaluating the current sponsorship offerings and funding mechanisms to determine what growth opportunities exist to drive additional revenue streams and sources. The CEO will also review and evaluate the current organizational structure, including the strategic plan, org chart, reporting structure, roles, responsibilities, policies, and procedures.

Candidates must possess extensive knowledge of business practices, operations, and needs of for-profit and non-profit entities. They should have the ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with the board of directors, employees, committees, governmental units, civic groups, and the general public. Candidates must also have extensive knowledge of state and local government operations, including the various legislative processes as well as the ability to review and critically appraise program proposals and other complex issues. They must demonstrate a sense of vision for the mission of the organization.

This position will have regular contact with members, elected officials, the board of directors, and its committees on policy, membership matters, and other issues as appropriate. Therefore, this individual must maintain personal contact with regional, state, and national organizations and maintain personal contact with key members and community business leaders to the greatest degree possible.

The winning candidate will be have a high energy level, comfortable performing multifaceted projects in conjunction with day-to-day activities. This individual must have the ability to get along with diverse personalities, tactful, mature, and flexible. They must have the ability to work with senior company representatives, maintain strict confidentiality in business dealings, and present a positive image to members and the public.

The Boise Metro Chamber is Idaho’s only five-star accredited chamber. It is also Idaho’s largest business-first organization, advocating for the advancement of business and community. The non-profit is a convener for thought leadership, a catalyst for business growth, and a champion for change on issues that matter to the Treasure Valley business community. The programs and services the chamber provides support four core areas: economic vitality, advocacy, member education, and member engagement. The Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce serves 1,900-plus member businesses representing more than 160,000 employees through the Boise Metro area.

Respected Recruiters

SearchWide Global, based in St. Paul, MN, is a full-service executive recruitment firm primarily for companies in the travel, tourism, hospitality, convention, trade association, venue management, and experiential marketing industries. The firm specializes in C-level and director-level executive searches for companies ranging in size from Fortune 500 corporations to mid-sized public and private companies and associations.

Following a nationwide search that began in May, executive recruitment firm SearchWide Global has placed Andrew Ortale as the new chief sales officer for VisitPittsburgh, the tourism promotion agency for Pennsylvania’s Allegheny County. Senior vice president Kellie Henderson led the assignment. Mr. Ortale’s appointment marks a return to Pittsburgh for the seasoned industry veteran, who previously served as the national sales director for VisitPittsburgh from 2000 to 2003 before taking on a senior sales position with Visit Orlando.

Ms. Newman works in all sectors of the hospitality and travel industry. Her experience in group sales, catering, and event planning, according to clients, gives her a unique perspective on executive level recruitment.

The firm recently filled chief executive officer positions for Visit Aurora, Visit Baltimore, the Greater Newark Convention Center & Visitors Bureau, Visit West Hollywood, Kentucky State Fair Board, and the Gatlinburg Convention & Visitors Bureau. SearchWide Global is currently engaged in searches for top leaders at Discover the Palm Beaches and Visit Santa Cruz County, among others.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media