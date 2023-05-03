Salveson Stetson Group Appoints Vice President

May 3, 2023 – Radnor, PA-based executive search firm Salveson Stetson Group has expanded with the addition of Zak Volz as vice president. “We are so excited to welcome Zak Volz to Salveson Stetson Group,” the search firm said. “Zak is a seasoned HR leader who possesses a strong approach to business development and has provided excellent client and candidate experiences across a variety of industries in the U.S. Zak is an outstanding addition to the Salveson Stetson Group team.” With more than 25 years of experience as a senior HR leader and in executive search, Mr. Volz has worked with clients ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 corporations, leading executive searches in finance, general management, sales, operations, and HR.

In his work within the executive search sector, he has led and executed senior human resources, general management, finance, sales, and operations leadership searches with clients ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 corporations. His clients have come from a broad range of industries, including financial services, private equity, manufacturing, technology, and retail. As an experienced human resources practice leader, Mr. Volz’s focus has been on searches for CHROs and their direct reports.

Most recently, he served as practice leader for Alliance Search Solutions, providing leadership for retained and contingent search projects with a focus on professional and executive-level searches in human resources and technology on a national level. Prior to that, Mr. Volz was a partner and executive search consultant for Jobplex Inc., a division of DHR Global. Additionally, he has held senior human resources and talent leadership roles at Capital One, Amazon Web Services, Rackspace Technology, H-E-B, and Barry-Wehmiller Companies Inc.

Founded in 1996 by John Salveson and Sally Stetson, Salveson Stetson Group is a multi-specialty search firm which places senior executives in a wide range of business positions, including: general management, sales, marketing, finance, operations, and human resources. The firm has several specialty practices in human resources and finance, with specialty practices in the life sciences and wholesale distribution sectors.

Salveson Stetson Group Places Chief HR and Culture Officer for Longwood Gardens

Salveson Stetson Group has assisted in the recruitment of Shelley Dinehart as chief human resources and culture officer for Longwood Gardens. “We recently had the honor of partnering with Longwood Gardens in an executive search to find its new chief human resources and culture officer, and we are pleased to share that Shelley Dinehart has joined their team to fill the role,” Salveson Stetson Group said. “She will be working closely with the CEO and the executive leadership team to ensure the organization has progressive human resources practices focused on attracting, developing, engaging, and retaining the best talent to deliver the highest quality services to their guests.

Mr. Salveson brings more than 30 years of experience consulting with a broad range of organizations, including life sciences and pharmaceutical companies, banks, insurance companies, manufacturers, professional service firms, healthcare providers, retailers, service organizations, and non-profit institutions. Working closely with senior leadership, Mr. Salveson helps companies define their talent needs and execute creative strategies to recruit and retain that talent. He has particular expertise in management and organization development consulting. He also serves as practice leader for the firm’s wholesale distribution specialty practice.

Ms. Stetson brings more than two decades of experience as an executive search consultant. She has worked across diverse industries including life sciences and pharmaceutical, healthcare systems, manufacturing, telecommunications, non-profit, and professional services. Ms. Stetson also serves as practice leader for the firm’s human resources specialty practice. Prior to co-founding her firm, Ms. Stetson served as vice president of client services for Right Management Consultants and as vice president of W.K. Gray and Associates, an executive search firm. She also held senior human resources management positions at Thomas Jefferson University.

