Russell Reynolds Associates Adds Veteran Search Consultants

April 13, 2023 – Leadership advisory firm Russell Reynolds Associates (RRA) has expanded with the additions of Alison P. Ranney and Theodore Dysart who have joined the firm as managing directors. Both are based in Chicago. Ms. Ranney and Mr. Dysart bring nearly five decades of combined experience advising CEOs and boards and leading director and senior executive searches across the globe. Ms. Ranney will lead CEO and board director searches for corporate and social impact clients and Mr. Dysart will focus exclusively on board, CEO, and succession planning engagements for industrial, consumer, financial services, social impact organizations, and family-owned enterprises.

“Alison and Ted bring impressive expertise in leading CEO and board of directors searches,” said John Madera, leader of Russell Reynolds Associates in Chicago and Minneapolis, MN and a member of the firm’s board and CEO advisory practice. “Alison’s experience in recruiting women and leaders of color into CEO, C-suite, and board roles will help diversify leadership, a key focus for our firm. Ted’s expertise in board governance and succession planning will help strengthen our clients’ resiliency, reduce their risk profile, and drive market impact. Furthermore, Alison and Ted’s civic commitment will underscore Russell Reynolds Associate’s commitment to Chicago and our region.”

For the past nine years, Ms. Ranney served as managing partner of Koya Partners focused on mission-driven search. She founded and led its Chicago office during a period of significant recognition and growth through its acquisition by Diversified Search Group. At Koya, Ms. Ranney specialized in leading CEO, president, executive director, and other senior executive searches for mission-driven clients across the country and around the world. In that role, she led searches for the Museum of Science & Industry, the Art Institute of Chicago, the John D. & Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Fidelity Foundations, Easterseals National, and many others. Before that, Ms. Ranney worked at Russell Reynolds for over eight years, originally joining in 2005. During that time, she led the growth of the social impact and education practice in the Midwest and received the firm’s excellence in client service award. She started her career as a corporate attorney with Skadden, Arps. Ms. Ranney has served on numerous regional and national non-profit boards. She serves on the board of Wintrust Bank and is a member of the Commercial Club, the Economic Club of Chicago, the Chicago Club, and The Chicago Network.

“Russell Reynolds is where I found my passion for executive recruiting,” said Ms. Ranney. “I am excited to return to this exceptional firm to continue to work with boards on their most important leadership issues.”

Ms. Dysart previously spent 22 years at Heidrick & Struggles as a managing partner and later vice chairman. During his time there, he helped lead the global board of directors practice and was an active member of the CEO practice. Mr. Dysart began his career working for Russ Reynolds, founder of Russell Reynolds Associates. A regular commentator about corporate governance in the media, Mr. Dysart has served as a guest lecturer at George Washington University, Northwestern University, and the University of Chicago. He is an active member in civic circles and serves on the board of directors of the Chicago Club, Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose (CECP), and Ox Building Products. He is also a member of the Economic Club of Chicago and the Commercial Club. Prior he served as a board member and chair for the Greater Chicago Chapter of the Red Cross and the Academy for Urban School Leadership.

“I look forward to helping clients build and manage effective businesses and working with boards on long-term development plans,” said Mr. Dysart. “Russell Reynolds Associates’ initiatives and company values align with mine and they offer a tremendous opportunity to further the field of search and executive leadership advisory.”

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory and search firm. Its 520-plus consultants in 47 offices work with public, private, and non-profit organizations across all industries and regions. The firm also conducts in-depth organizational culture assessment and measures the cultural fit of key leadership and candidates in the following areas: arts and culture, global development, higher education, non-profit health and human services, public sector, social justice and advocacy, as well as trade and professional associations.

