Riviera Partners Expands with PE Veteran

April 22, 2025 – San Francisco-based Riviera Partners, a recruitment provider specializing in C-level engineering, product, and design leader placements, has expanded with the addition of Sam Wholley as a managing partner. A seasoned operator, executive coach, and search professional, he returns to Riviera after four years as an operating partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners, where he advised portfolio companies on leadership, product strategy, and organizational design. “Sam embodies the core values that have defined Riviera for over two decades—grit, empathy, pride, and transparency,” said Ali Behnam, co-founder and managing partner at Riviera Partners. “His deep understanding of what great product and engineering leadership looks like, combined with his experience as a trusted advisor to growth-stage founders, makes him uniquely positioned to help our clients build high-performing teams in today’s evolving market.”

Mr. Wholley was previously with Riviera Partners for nearly a decade, where he played a pivotal role in helping to scale the firm’s product and technical leadership practice and placing top talent at some of the world’s most innovative companies. In his time away, he expanded his impact by formally coaching founders and executives—offering guidance to those navigating both the strategic and human complexities of building transformative companies.

In his new position, Mr. Wholley will focus on building executive teams across tech functions in early to growth-stage companies. His return further strengthens Riviera’s “mission to be the go-to partner for companies seeking world-class technical leadership.”

“Several years ago, I began formally coaching founders and executives—it’s been a deeply rewarding experience,” Mr. Wholley said. “One of the groups I advised was Riviera Partners, and I was able to see how the firm had grown and evolved. I’m excited to rejoin a team that shares my passion for helping companies and individuals reach their full potential, and to help define how product development organizations adapt and lead in the years to come.”

Riviera Partners is a global recruiting firm specializing in the technology industry. The firm provides clients with optimal placements by combining recruiter interactions and experience with data-driven findings about candidates. Riviera Partners has recruited for key executive roles at Pinterest, Postmates, Tinder, Twilio, Uber, Asana, Dropbox, GitHub, DoorDash, Hulu, and partnered with venture-backed concerns, including Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia, Benchmark, Accel, Menlo Ventures, KPCB, Greylock, and General Catalyst.

Through machine learning algorithms, Riviera Partners identifies specialized, highly qualified candidates that fit an organization’s needs from 600,000 professionals across tech geographies. Riviera can often provide a short list of candidates in 30 days and has a success rate of over 95 percent.

Growing Search Firm

Riviera Partners recently expanded with the addition of Joe Ghory as a partner within its AI, ML & data practice. “We are thrilled to welcome Joe as we expand our practice,” said Kyle Langworthy, head of the AI, ML & data practice at Riviera Partners. “His deep expertise in AI, advanced analytics, and digital transformation is unparalleled, and his ability to recruit game-changing leaders aligns perfectly with our mission. As AI continues to revolutionize the competitive landscape, Joe’s experience, insights, and guidance will be instrumental in helping our clients build teams that harness technology to achieve next-level growth.”

A recognized thought leader in AI-driven strategy and digital transformation, Mr. Ghory specializes in recruiting transformative executives at the convergence of AI, technology, product, and innovation. In this role, he partners with private equity investors, their portfolio companies, and leading organizations to build senior teams that drive competitive differentiation and technology-led growth. Prior to joining Riviera, Mr. Ghory served as the global head of the AI, advanced data, and analytics practice at Russell Reynolds Associates, where he advised boards and C-suite executives on leveraging technology to unlock strategic opportunities.

Riviera Partners also recently named Mike Flood as a partner, where he will lead the expansion of the firm’s financial services practice. “With a distinguished career spanning over two decades in executive search and leadership advisory, Mike’s expertise will enhance the firm’s capabilities and broaden the scope of its offerings in financial services,” the search firm said. “We are thrilled to welcome Mike Flood to the Riviera team,” said Michael A. Morell, managing partner and co-founder of Riviera Partners. “Mike’s track record in financial services, combined with his entrepreneurial spirit and extensive network, will be instrumental in broadening our reach and impact within this important sector. His expertise aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver the best leadership talent to drive transformational outcomes for our clients.”

Mr. Flood brings deep industry expertise to Riviera. He is the founder of Calibration Talent Advisors and previously served as the co-founder and managing partner of Westwood Partners LLC, a financial services-focused retained search boutique. In that role, Mr. Flood interviewed and assessed hundreds of analysts and portfolio managers. His entrepreneurial acumen led to the launch of a venture business within Westwood, and he remains a partner at Connectivity Capital Partners LLC and the Connectivity Ventures Fund.

