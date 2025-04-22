Kincannon & Reed Elects Chairman

April 22, 2025 – Executive recruitment firm Kincannon & Reed, which exclusively focuses on food, agribusiness, and the related life sciences, has elected Phillip Osborne as chairman of the board. Mr. Osborne has been a partner in the firm since 2018. “This transition aligns with Kincannon & Reed’s long-term vision and underscores the overall commitment to sustained success,” the firm said. As chairman, Mr. Osborne’s focus will be on providing strategic guidance, fostering innovation, and supporting the management team in navigating the evolving landscape of our industry.

“David Turner served Kincannon & Reed well in his role as chairman, leading the organization through several positive changes,” Mr. Osborne said as part of the announcement to the organization. “This is a voluntary position in Kincannon & Reed and we appreciate David’s service.”

With more than 25 years of C-level experience in both public and private businesses, Mr. Osborne continues to work with clients across Kincannon & Reed’s Asia-Pacific region in the FMCG, beverage, food and food ingredients, and agribusiness sectors. He began his career at the accounting firm of Peat Marwick Mitchell (now KPMG). Mr. Osborne then moved into executive positions with Mount Gambier Cooperative Dairy, Southern Egg, Farm Pride Foods, Evans & Tate, and Gourmet Food Holdings before moving into advisory services where he compiled a record of successfully managing turnaround and recovery efforts on behalf of private equity firms.

Mr. Turner now also serves as an executive coach through the firm’s K&R EDGE Leadership Solutions division. This new role follows Mr. Turner’s successful completion of multiple coaching certifications. Mr. Turner has been a key figure at Kincannon & Reed for over 14 years, holding leadership positions including principal, president, and chairman of the board. His extensive career includes leading PricewaterhouseCoopers’ Canadian agribusiness practice and holding various domestic and international roles at Cargill.

“I’ve always been curious about people’s stories and how we make decisions as humans,” Mr. Turner said. “Coaching feels like a natural evolution in my professional growth—a way to formalize my natural abilities and provide meaningful guidance to executives in these critical industries of food and agriculture.”

Founded in 1981, Kincannon & Reed serves clients throughout the world from locations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The firm is based in Arlington, VA. Kincannon & Reed’s mission is: “We recruit leaders for organizations that feed the world and keep it healthy.”

New Managing Directors

In January, Kincannon & Reed named Abby McMillin to managing director. In her expanded role, she continues to lead executive search initiatives for C-suite leaders and senior executives across these sectors, while taking on greater responsibilities in strategic planning, business development, and team leadership. With over 15 years of experience in talent acquisition, Ms. McMillin has led more than 200 executive-level searches. She joined the firm in 2022. “We are delighted to have Abby step into the role of Managing Director,” said Stephanie Liska, president of Kincannon & Reed. “Her exceptional track record in executive search and her ability to connect with leaders across diverse industries make her an invaluable asset to our clients and our firm.”

“I am excited to continue building meaningful partnerships with C-suite leaders and helping them shape the future of their organizations by aligning their teams for success,” said Ms. McMillin. “This opportunity allows me to further Kincannon & Reed’s mission of delivering exceptional value to our clients while supporting the growth of our internal teams.”

In December, Kincannon & Reed appointed Aaron Locker as managing director. In this position, he will be consulting with clients on the recruitment and development of senior-level leadership and bring thirty years of experience assessing, hiring, and building teams for various firms across the agriculture industry. “We are thrilled to welcome Aaron to our team,” said Ms. Liska. “His proven track record of driving organizational success, combined with his understanding of executive-level challenges, makes him an exceptional addition to our team.”

Mr. Locker’s career highlights include roles with Syngenta, FMC Corporation and Vivid Life Sciences. Most recently, Locker served as Vice President of Sales at Helm Agro US.

“I understand just how much success hinges on relationships and I believe that a successful placement goes beyond skills; it’s about aligning values and vision,” said Mr. Locker. “I look forward to applying my insights and expertise to identify and attract the leaders who will drive innovation and success in their organizations.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief and Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media