Klein Hersh Recruits CFO for TRex Bio

April 22, 2025 – Horsham, PA-based Klein Hersh, an executive search firm focused on the life sciences and healthcare industries, has assisted in the recruitment of Brandon Hants as the new CFO of TRex Bio Inc. (TRexBio), a biotechnology company decoding human tissue immune biology to create revolutionary therapeutics. The search was led by Marc Miller, Jared Kaleck, and Josh Albert.

Mr. Hants has more than 25 years of experience leading finance, accounting, and corporate functions, and scaling biopharma and life sciences organizations for growth. He was most recently CFO at Applied Molecular Transport, a biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. Before that, Mr. Hants was CFO at Singulex, and earlier held roles of increasing responsibility at Novartis Vaccines & Diagnostics and Genentech.

“TRexBio has built a powerful platform with the potential to reshape how immune-mediated diseases are treated,” said Mr. Hants. “I’m thrilled to join at this inflection point and help scale the company’s financial strategy to support its growth into a clinical organization.”

TRexBio is a biotechnology company developing purpose-built therapeutics leveraging cutting-edge computational biology tools, a focus on human tissue, and deep immunobiology expertise. The company’s Deep Biology platform maps human tissue Treg behavior to disease processes to identify and characterize novel targets for therapeutic intervention. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Established in 1998, Klein Hersh is an executive search firm that partners with clients to deliver executive leaders for global pharmaceutical, biotech, and healthcare companies as well as operating businesses of PE and VC-backed investments. Noteworthy clients include Akero, Aktis Oncology, Apogee Therapeutics, ArchWell Health, Atlas Venture, BainCapital Life Sciences, Biogen, Capital Rx, ConcertAI, CytoReason, Dispatch, Fairmount, Forbion, Foresite Capital, Frazier Healthcare Partners, Iambic, ITM, Koa Health, LifeMine, LongueVue Capital, Lyric, MacroHealth, McKesson, Moderna, Morningside, Odyssey Therapeutics, Oruka Therapeutics, Pacira Biosciences Inc., Paragon Therapeutics, Posterity Health, Revolution Medicines, TPG, Transformation Capital, Treeline Biosciences, and Unlearn.

As a client partner within the finance, business development, and operations practice, Mr. Miller’s core expertise is working with pharma and biotech clients from preclinical through commercial to build out their finance and business development teams. His clients span a broad range of therapeutic areas, modalities, and products. Mr. Miller has placed top industry executives in roles such as CFO, CBO, and general counsel. As a member of the finance, business development, and operations practice, his key responsibilities include: Partnering with seed-stage companies, small-to-mid-sized biotechs, and large pharmaceutical companies on the recruitment of professionals to fill critical scientific roles, as well as executive and R&D leadership positions; and helping clients recruit C-suite finance and BD/strategy leaders as they scale the organization and prepare for the public markets via an IPO and reverse merger.

Mr. Kaleck is a managing partner at Klein Hersh. Having joined in 2006, he was instrumental in the growth of the firm’s biotech practice and venture capital practice. Mr. Kaleck leads Klein Hersh’s C-suite practice (CEO, CFO, CBO, and COO searches). He partners with leadership of emerging biotech companies to support the buildout of their executive leadership teams. Mr. Kaleck also leads Klein Hersh’s board practice. He collaborates with public biotech and venture-backed biotech companies seeking to add independent board members with a focus on diversifying and complementing the existing board. Mr. Kaleck also leads Klein Hersh’s life sciences venture capital practice.

Mr. Albert became a managing director at Klein Hersh in 2002. During his tenure, he has helped Klein Hersh grow into the leading life sciences executive search firm, with over 40 employees and more than 20 distinct practice areas. In addition to his role as a managing director, his responsibilities include leading Klein Hersh’s pharma and biotech practice, which partners with early-stage organizations, established biotech and pharma companies, and venture capital firms on the recruitment of executive and scientific leaders. Mr. Albert also co-manages all pharmaceutical-related executive search practice areas, including discovery, clinical, and commercial.

Employee Owned

Jason Hersh is CEO, managing partner, and co-founder of Klein Hersh. He is responsible for managing strategic growth, organizational culture, and career development across the firm. In 2022, Mr. Hersh and his partners established a succession plan that would directly benefit team members, and preserve the culture, vision, core principles, and values that have guided Klein Hersh since its inception. Through a transfer of ownership from the firm’s partners to its employees through an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), Klein Hersh is now proudly 100 percent employee owned.

In 2021, New State Capital Partners, based in Larchmont, NY, took an equity investment stake in Klein Hersh. New State is an entrepreneurial-minded private equity firm that prides itself on a long-term outlook, approaching each potential investment as an opportunity to create lasting and valuable relationships with company founders and especially independent sponsors. The firm has the ability to invest up to $100 million in equity per transaction and seeks to invest in market-leading companies with $8 million to $40 million of EBITDA in the areas of business services, industrials, and consumer.

