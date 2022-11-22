Reffett Associates Fills Key Roles for Federal Government

November 22, 2022 – Seattle, WA-based Reffett Associates has been enlisted to help fill a series of key senior executive roles in technical and hard-to-fill positions for the federal government. Already this year Reffett has assisted the U.S. Army Material Command at the Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, AL with recruitments for three highly qualified expert (HQE) positions.

To be considered an HQE, individuals must possess “uncommon and recognized knowledge, skills, and experience in a field of expertise, and judgment that is accorded authority and status by peers or the public,” said the firm. HQEs are considered on par with senior executive service (SES) positions. HQE roles inside of the armed forces carry the status of a lieutenant general.

Reffett Associates assisted with recruiting the following HQE positions:

Facilities engineer for the Organic Industrial Base (OIB) – The facilities engineer is responsible for advising the U.S. Army Commanding General on all aspects of advanced manufacturing techniques to enable safe operations and achievement of modernization priorities.

Supply chain manager – The supply chain manager will be responsible for advising the U.S. Army Commanding General on supply chain optimization techniques, organizational change management, and resource alignment across all Army commands.

Program integrator for the OIB – The program integrator is responsible for advising the U.S. Army Commanding General on the integration of all aspects of AMC's OIB modernization efforts enabling repair of legacy equipment while transitioning to 21st century repair/manufacturing processes in support of the Army's signature modernization efforts.

Additionally, Reffett Associates was selected by the United States Merchant Marine Academy to assist in the recruitment of their new superintendent, and Reffett will also conduct a search for a director of facilities to maintain the historic campus at Kings Point, Long Island, NY. These two assignments make the fifth and sixth executive recruitment that Reffett Associates will conduct for a federal agency in 2022.

Finally, Reffett Associates recently filled the position of provost for the Naval War College. This placement, said the firm, is the latest in a string of academic recruitment for the nation’s military institutions of higher learning including:

Chief Learning Officer of the Air Force for Air Education and Training Command

Dean of the Aerospace School of Medicine

President for the Naval Postgraduate School

Provost for the Naval Postgraduate School

Marshall Reffett, the firm’s managing director and federal practice manager, attributes the firm’s success in senior federal government recruitments to the experience of its team. “Reffett Associates’ senior leadership all has extensive firsthand leadership experience in the federal government,” he said. “Our federal practice leadership team includes two retired colonels, a former district director for a member of congress and a federal policy expert with years of Hill experience. Our familiarity with the ins and outs of federal service helps us to better understand our client’s requirements and then assist candidates with navigating the federal hiring process, making for more successful placements.”

Trusted Recruiters

Reffett Associates is a nationally recognized executive search firm. The boutique talent provider has extensive experience in retail and consumer packaged goods, private equity, commercial and federal services, government sectors, and associations and non-profits. Its team is made up of executives with tangible industry experience, possessing real world, relatable knowledge about the challenges executives face in managing talent in a competitive marketplace.

