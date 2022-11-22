Artico Search Recruits Chief People Officer for LTK

November 22, 2022 – Talent acquisition strategies at many large companies have become as complex as their balance sheets. And while chief human resource officers play a vital role in overseeing an organization’s broad-based workforce, the chief people officer typically goes beyond overseeing its people policies. The focus instead is on building talent as a key competitive advantage, with more emphasis on culture, which includes values, ethics, and mission. As companies look to build internal brand awareness and set their sights more on establishing and driving their own unique cultures, CPOs are coming more into vogue. And executive search firms have been stepping up their efforts to assist companies across the nation to find new chief people officers.

Mercedes Chatfield-Taylor of Artico Search recently assisted in the recruitment of Patricia Gonzales as the new chief people officer of LTK, the creator-guided shopping platform. “We’ve invested in growing our teams at a remarkable pace to accelerate our mission and take our platform and experiences to the next level for creators, brands and shoppers,” said Baxter Box, co-founder and CEO of LTK. “Now is the time to further invest our world class talent and ensure we are making LTK the best place to work. Patricia’s experience in creating engaging workplaces will be incredibly valuable in helping us harness the strength of our team to achieve our long-term goals.”

Ms. Gonzales joins LTK from Acorns where as the founding HR hire for the organization she built the company culture focused on values, growth, and talent development. At Acorns she aggressively grew the organization while continuing to adapt and evolve the employment brand for the future. Prior to that, Ms. Gonzales held multiple roles at Experian including overseeing HR operations.

In her new position with LTK, Ms. Gonzales will be responsible for overseeing all people operations – uniting the teams and advancing the organization to further make LTK a best place to work. LTK plans to increase its workforce by another 10 percent before the end of the year with roles primarily in engineering and product design. “LTK has built a world-class team at an incredible pace, and top talent is bringing their careers to LTK to be part of the company that’s disrupting multiple industries,” said Ms. Gonzales. “I’m excited to join this talented group and be part of reinforcing the culture Amber and Baxter created as the company continues to accelerate its growth.”

LTK is a platform for creators and their businesses that powers the connection between content and commerce. Founded in 2011 by Amber and Baxter Box, LTK’s mission is to empower creators to be as economically successful as possible. The world’s premium lifestyle creators in 150-plus countries drive more than $3 billion in annual retail sales through their LTK Creator Shop, says the platform. LTK is headquartered in Dallas, TX and currently operates on five continents.

Proven Recruiters

With offices in San Francisco, New York, and Austin, TX, Artico is off to one of the fastest starts among boutique search firms in recent memory. Ms. Chatfield-Taylor co-founded Artico with Matt Comyns, a cybersecurity leadership expert, to lead the firm’s rapidly expanding growth executive search team. Given the billions of dollars flowing into venture capital and private equity investments these days, as well as the ever-present threat of cybersecurity breaches, the founders expect big growth acceleration ahead. Ms. Chatfield-Taylor has completed over 75 CEO searches as well as partner, principal, and other CXO level assignments.

Artico Search Launches to Help Companies Build, Scale and Protect

No one could argue that Mercedes Chatfield-Taylor and Matt Comyns, both of whom recently departed from Caldwell to co-found their own executive search firm, Artico Search, are anything less than ground-breaking search leaders. They are both among the very best in their respective specialties, recruiting some of the most sought after, and costliest, hires in the search industry and building successful practices and teams in their areas of specialty. In joining forces, they are looking to create a powerhouse search brand that reflects their experience, passion, and core values focused on delivering the people to drive change and transformation in the tech industry.

Ms. Chatfield-Taylor’s team focuses on executive-level search for scaleup venture capital and private equity-backed technology companies. The team has deep expertise in global enterprise software, data and consumer internet businesses. Ms. Chatfield-Taylor is deeply passionate about the importance of diversifying the industry, with a full 53 percent of her placements tracked since 2019 being underrepresented executives.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media