Raines International Names Automotive Practice Leader

April 14, 2022 – Miami-based Raines International has added auto industry expert Bryan Ignozzi as managing director and leader of its automotive practice. “Bryan is an exciting addition to our leadership team during an exciting time for the automotive industry,” said Dan Smith, CEO. “Over the last few years, Raines has built the most dynamic and experienced team of practice leaders across each of the industries and functions that touch or power the automotive sector. Bryan activates this group of experts in a way that no one else can to truly drive human capital transformation within the sector he knows so well.”

Mr. Ignozzi brings 25 years of experience in the auto industry. He was previously a partner leading PricewaterhouseCoopers’ automotive practice. Prior to that, Mr. Ignozzi was a managing director at KPMG and BearingPoint, where he served automotive clients. He is a professor at Pepperdine Graziadio Business School and is part of the faculty at University of Nevada-Las Vegas’s Lee Business School. Mr. Ignozzi is a doctoral candidate in organizational behavior at the University of Southern California and holds a master of science of engineering degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

“As the automotive industry faces unprecedented change, the industry needs a fresh approach to solving talent challenges,” said Mr. Ignozzi. “Raines’ existing executive search practices and advisory offerings are best-in-class. I’m thrilled to partner with them to build Raines’ Automotive Practice with a holistic focus on the automotive ecosystem from traditional manufacturers to technology providers, suppliers, electronic vehicle producers, and connected cars.”

Founded in 1969, Raines International conducts global searches for C-suite executives and their direct reports. With expertise in all major industry sectors and functional areas, its client base includes privately held companies, publicly held corporations, leading private equity and venture capital firms, and not-for-profits. The firm operates in Austin, TX; Boston; Buenos Aires; Chicago; Dallas; Miami; Minneapolis, MN; New York City; Philadelphia; and Washington, D.C.

Growing Search Firm

Raines recently hired fintech industry advisor Vrinda Johnson as a managing director to lead its fintech and business services practices. Ms. Johnson has spent more than a decade advising C-suite and board leaders and organizations in the financial services sector as they build and develop their organizations. “Vrinda’s colleagues describe her as one of the most remarkable people they’ve ever worked with,” said Mr. Smith. “She embodies the combination of deep sector expertise, influencing skills and fun-to-work-with execution style that is a trademark of Raines. There is no one better to bring our platform to the fintech, business services, and adjacent sectors.”

Raines International opened new offices in Miami and Philadelphia. According to the search firm, the opening of the Miami office supports Raines’ strategic client development and growth plan, balancing current market demands and the opportunity to pursue accelerated growth in new sectors. “I am thrilled to be personally opening our newest office in Miami,” said Mr. Smith. “We have seen a tremendous increase in executives, corporations, and investment firms moving to Florida in the years leading up to the pandemic, and that trend only strengthened over the past year. This is a truly exciting time for the Florida market broadly and Miami business market in particular, and our presence here reflects our orientation around client service.”

Raines also opened a new office in Philadelphia. Led by Engy Lamour, senior vice president and head of Raines’ financial services practice, the Philadelphia team will be primarily focused on clients in financial services, cybersecurity, healthcare, and industrials.

Related: Raines International Appoints Aerospace, Defense and Government Services Practice Co-Leader

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media