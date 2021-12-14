Raines International Launches Unconscious Bias Mitigation Program

December 14, 2021 – Miami-based Raines International has launched Raines Engage, a new program featuring neuroscience-backed sessions on making equitable decisions in the hiring process. “The program’s content and delivery methodologies demonstrate how unconscious bias interferes with decision-making and include mitigation strategies to help senior talent and hiring leaders make better decisions in high-stakes situations,” the firm said. “With the most competitive talent market in our generation, mandates for better and more substantial DEI action, and the need for accelerated hiring processes, Raines Engage is directed toward human resources and business leaders, particularly those responsible for talent pipelines, to drive change in how talent is hired and retained.”

“Our clients need better talent acquisition outcomes, and executives want to train their teams to be the best in the business,” said Dan Smith, CEO of Raines. “This program helps clients beat their competition in attracting the best talent in the most dynamic hiring environment most of us have ever seen. We’re incredibly proud to offer this program in a way that drives adoption.”

As part of Raines’ broader programming on equitable decision-making, the first session in the Engage series explores the interplay between diversity, equity, inclusion, and unconscious bias. Sessions are led by Raines senior vice president Kathryn Bardi. The hourlong interactive session is included in all of Raines’ C-Suite searches and is available as an additional service offering for non-C-suite searches and clients.

“Even leaders with the best intentions fall privy to unconscious bias – all humans do,” said Ms. Bardi. “Understanding the science behind how biases operate in the brain allows leaders to take necessary steps to ensure equitable hiring processes. We’re leveraging research on how the brain works to help executives make better decisions. Our clients agree that the stakes have never been higher.”

Ms. Bardi joined Raines in 2020 from Bain & Company where, as the senior manager – people and organization, diversity, equity and inclusion, she led the firm’s global efforts on unconscious bias mitigation, inclusive culture and employee engagement. Prior to Bain, Ms. Bardi was a senior research & solutions consultant at the NeuroLeadership Institute, where she designed human capital initiatives for Fortune 500 companies, operationalizing neuroscience research to inform leadership development, business transformation, and diversity and inclusion.

The Raines Engage program is part of Raines’ advisory practice, led by neuroscience experts and MBAs. Additional offerings from the advisory team include executive assessments, senior team alignment, succession planning, DEI educational offerings and DEI strategy.

Founded in 1969, Raines International conducts global searches for C-suite executives and their direct reports. With expertise in all major industry sectors and functional areas, its client base includes privately held companies, publicly held corporations, leading private equity and venture capital firms, and not-for-profits. The firm operates in Austin, Boston, Buenos Aires, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, Minneapolis, New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

Growing Search Firm

Earlier this month, Raines hired fintech industry advisor Vrinda Johnson as a managing director to lead its fintech and business services practices. Ms. Johnson has spent more than a decade advising C-suite and board leaders and organizations in the financial services sector as they build and develop their organizations. “Vrinda’s colleagues describe her as one of the most remarkable people they’ve ever worked with,” said Mr. Smith. “She embodies the combination of deep sector expertise, influencing skills and fun-to-work-with execution style that is a trademark of Raines. There is no one better to bring our platform to the fintech, business services and adjacent sectors.”

Raines International opened new offices in Miami and Philadelphia. According to the search firm, the opening of the Miami office supports Raines’ strategic client development and growth plan, balancing current market demands and the opportunity to pursue accelerated growth in new sectors. “I am thrilled to be personally opening our newest office in Miami,” said Mr. Smith. “We have seen a tremendous increase in executives, corporations and investment firms moving to Florida in the years leading up to the pandemic, and that trend only strengthened over the past year. This is a truly exciting time for the Florida market broadly and Miami business market in particular, and our presence here reflects our orientation around client service.”

Raines also opened a new office in Philadelphia. Led by Engy Lamour, senior vice president and head of Raines’ financial services practice, the Philadelphia team will be primarily focused on clients in financial services, cybersecurity, healthcare and industrials.

