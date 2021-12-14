Caldwell Expands Private Equity & Venture Capital and Technology Practices

December 14, 2021 – Toronto-based Caldwell expanded its private equity and technology recruiting capabilities with the addition of Gordon Berridge as a partner in the private equity & venture capital and technology practices and based in the firm’s London office.

“With a 12-year track record of successful executive search assignments for technology and software-focused executives across the U.K., Europe and North America, Gordon is an incredible addition to the Caldwell team,” said Jim Bethmann, managing partner of Caldwell’s technology practice. “He provides tailored talent solutions to clients in the growth and private equity space, focusing on hiring investors, operations executives, and portfolio leadership and board advisors in the technology and software sectors. His reputation for unparalleled dedication to his clients precedes him and will expand the reach of our practice and our ability to support our clients’ growth ambitions.”

Mr. Berridge joins Caldwell from N2Growth in London where, as a senior partner, he was a key figure in the build out of the European business for the firm. Previously, he co-created a leadership and executive search advisory practice focused on serving clients across technology, consumer, and venture capital & private equity sectors. Prior to setting up his practice, Mr. Berridge joined a national recruitment company recognized as McKinsey’s preferred and highly recommended supplier.

Mr. Berridge is a qualified personality and leadership assessor, having studied behavioral psychology at Bath University. He also studied English literature and information and communications technology at North Cumbria Technology College.

​​“Gordon’s experience building out a European practice at his previous firm will be invaluable to us as we expand our European presence,” said Chris Beck, president. “We continue to make strategic additions to our client-facing teams that will enhance our ability to serve our clients from sector and geographic perspectives and look forward to welcoming more new partners to the Caldwell team in the coming year.”

Recent Acquisition

Caldwell recently acquired Applied Behavioral Academy (ABA), a behavioral and cognitive psychometrics consultancy that leverages highly respected, results-driven tools to assess talent and to align people and business strategies. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Coincident with the acquisition, Caldwell expanded its alliance with The Predictive Index (PI), launching Caldwell Analytics as a PI Master Certified Training Center, delivering programs and workshops to train clients and other PI Certified Partners and their clients on all aspects of PI that initiate immediate transformation in their organizations.

“As Caldwell continues its transformational growth trajectory, the integration of the Applied Behavioral Academy team represents another important step forward for us,” said John Wallace, CEO of Caldwell. “Our focus and priority is to connect our clients with transformational talent, delivering long-term improvement to their enterprise, and increasing value to our shareholders. The added capabilities at both executive and enterprise levels that ABA brings to Caldwell will help our clients apply the same data-driven analytical rigor in their approach to talent acquisition and performance as they do in their financial and operational decisions.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media